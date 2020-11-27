Constance Baker considers service to one’s community and country an immense honor. She has been with the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office nearly five years and is an Army Reservist.
Baker has wanted to be in law enforcement since she was a young child.
“As a reservist, the highest honor or privilege you could have is by serving your country,” she said. “I realized growing up that I could serve my community by working in law enforcement.”
As with a large proportion of first responders, Deputy Constance Baker is inspired by the people she works with, whether it be fellow law enforcement or other first responders. She is stirred when she witnesses the compassion firefighters exhibit for a complete stranger on a call. Baker appreciates those who act in a professional manner and carries herself as such while observing the professionalism from her squad. She feels this attitude makes a huge difference in the community.
When Baker talks about working with her law enforcement comrades she says, “What I’ve learned from my sergeant (Sgt. Robert Watkins) and other people I’ve worked with, I work with the best of Cochise County. That has helped me so much in other areas. Running a business, communicating and being in the reserves and working with the soldiers under me. I think I’ve learned, in all the careers I’ve had, the most about leadership, in working with and helping people and serving others. I’ve learned that from my squad and from my sergeant.
“One of the key things I learned about leadership from my sergeant, what has impressed me the most about my squad, is the way they work together as a team.”
She talks about an incident on a domestic violence call. Watkins was on scene assisting. The deputies arrested a woman and in the midst of transporting her to the jail, the woman defecated in the back seat of the cruiser.
After Baker, another deputy and Sgt. Watkins returned to the jail and processed the woman, Baker said, “My sergeant, who could of been off, he could’ve been home with his wife and kids.
“This is probably the biggest representation of leadership and respect to me.”
She the sergeant’s actions and acknowledged her superior didn’t have to do what he did next.
Baker said, “That deputy and I stood by and watched him, a sergeant who’s above us, clean out his entire back seat. We stood there and watched, we offered to help.
“He said no. I was on call with you guys and this happened to you. You work hard for me, and I’m going to work hard for you.”
Baker stresses that this incident will stay with her and inspire her forever.
“As someone under him, seeing that and knowing it was sincere and wasn’t faked, it was real,” she said. “That’s who he is, he takes care of his people. If we don’t take care of the people under us, we can’t accomplish the mission at the end of the day. We can’t do what we need to do if the people under us aren’t willing to follow us.
“That, to me, is one of the life lessons I’ve learned being in this career. Being in this department and working for Cochise County, we take care of each other. Our leadership will always be there for us. We work together as a team. If we don’t work together as a team, then we can’t give the community 200 percent.”