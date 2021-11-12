The body cam video of a Cochise County Sheriff’s deputy who shot a man accused of pointing a rifle at the law enforcement officer shows the lawman gave the suspect more than ample opportunity to drop his firearm before he shot him in the chest.
The video of Deputy Rene Meza, about 30 minutes long, reveals how a call for a disturbance — a misdemeanor — quickly unraveled and turned into a violent, felony situation.
The shooting is being investigated by Sierra Vista Police, as is customary in such matters. Usually, an outside law enforcement agency is brought in to investigate when an officer or deputy discharges his or her weapon in the line of duty.
On Nov. 1, Meza arrived at a house on East Running Coyote Trail in Hereford after someone in the residence called for help regarding a disturbance. During the call, the person said of Helgar Rosas, “the man is crazy,” Sierra Vista Police later said.
When Meza drove up to the house, Rosas’ wife, Queen Rosas, was standing outside the front door. Within seconds, Rosas emerged, a rifle in his hands.
Immediately, Meza ran for cover and yelled at Rosas several times to put the gun down. Rosas could be heard yelling expletives at Meza and egging him on to shoot him. Meza repeatedly changed positions, running from behind one vehicle to another to avoid the approaching Rosas.
Meza at one point yells, “Get away! Get away!” to no avail.
Both Queenie Rosas and an older woman later identified as Rosas’ mother could be heard screaming in the background.
Finally, the camera shows Rosas walking quickly toward a sport utility vehicle that Meza was crouching behind. Rosas stood a few feet from the deputy.
Rosas, pointing the weapon at Meza, then yelled out: “Kill me, mother (expletive)!”
At that point Meza shot Rosas in the chest, prompting the 40-year-old suspect to fall to his knees.
As Rosas yelled in pain, his wife ran to him and also knelt down, the body cam shows. Meza repeatedly told her to get away from Rosas. Queenie Rosas then yelled at Meza: “You want to kill my husband?”
The weapon Rosas was wielding turned out to be an air rifle, Sierra Vista Police said earlier this week.
After Queen Rosas was separated from Rosas and handcuffed, she told Meza that Rosas was “withdrawing” and that this mother had “been on him all day.”
“He tried to get away from her,” Queenie Rosas told Meza. “He’s a good father.”
Rosas was airlifted to a Tucson hospital. He was arrested last week and has been charged with aggravated assault on an officer, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct/fighting.
Meza, who was not injured in the skirmish, has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure in such incidents. Sierra Vista Police Cpl. Scott Borgstadt said Friday the shooting investigation is ongoing. He asked that if anyone has information about the incident, please call Sierra Vista Police, 520-452-7500.
Meanwhile, the bodycam video shows that as Rosas was being examined by paramedics, Meza spoke briefly with the suspect’s mother, who was sitting in another vehicle waiting for the crime scene to be cleared. The mother had repeatedly stated that the firearm Rosas was wielding was not real.
Pointing at the air rifle, which was left on the ground near Meza’s patrol car, the deputy said to the suspect’s mother, “That looks like a real gun to me.”
The mother nodded her head and said, “I know.”