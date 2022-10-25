BISBEE — “I implore you not to attempt to order this hand count.”
So said Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre during a special Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, Oct. 24, to discuss a hand count of all ballots cast for the upcoming election.
His recommendation was ignored, as was the notice from Secretary of State Election Director Kori Lorick, who threatened the county with a lawsuit for requiring a hand count of 100% of all the ballots cast in the upcoming General Election.
However, the supervisors voted 2-1 in favor of a ballot hand count.
The board will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 1 p.m. in their meeting room at the Melody Lane complex to address a letter from Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who threatened a complaint would be filed concerning the hand-count decision.
They will also discuss options to hire outside legal counsel for Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby. Judd and Crosby voted in favor of the 100% hand count even with the knowledge the Arizona Counties Insurance Pool would not pay their legal fees or fines. McIntyre said they could not order the staff to participate as it is an illegal action.
If there is no county response by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, Hobbs “will deem the board’s silence to be an admission that it is threatening to proceed without or in excess of jurisdiction and legal authority.”
Lisa Marra, county elections director, told the Herald/Review on Tuesday, “As County Attorney McIntyre clearly stated, as did Chief Civil Deputy Roberts previously, employees cannot be forced to perform work that is illegal. I stand by their legal decision.”
The vote came Monday after a four-hour-long standing-room only public meeting held before more than 100 people in person and 289 more who attended online.
Republicans Judd, District 3 representative, and Crosby, District 1 representative, proposed two agenda items. The first proposed by Judd was not approved. It ordered “a hand count of all ballots cast in the General Election to be held on November 8, 2022, to be completed prior to canvass of election results.”
Judd noted in the agenda item more than 100 volunteers “seek to be vetted and trained to participate in a hand count of all the ballots in our county for the upcoming General Election.” She claims people have “lost trust in elections” and want verification of machine tabulations.
“Two other results of this hand count will be simply a 100% audit of machine accuracy and a test of our backup plan in case some or all of our machines become compromised or fail at last minute. None of the voting process will be altered,” she stated.
She wanted the count to be completed prior to the supervisors’ canvass of the election. However, the “machine tabulation will determine election outcome.”
Her proposal was rejected, 2 to 1, with Judd and Ann English voting no and Crosby voting yes.
Crosby‘s agenda item was almost identical: “The County Recorder or other officer in charge of elections shall take such action necessary to perform a hand count audit of all county precincts for the 2022 General Election to assure agreement with the voting machine count. Such audit shall be completed prior to the canvass of general election results by the Board of Supervisors.”
The hand count would be done at the precinct level.
According to Crosby, the hand count will “enhance voter confidence.” He requested the 100% hand count be done for the Nov. 8 election and wants it “completed prior to final certification of 2022 general election canvass by the board.”
Crosby’s measure was approved in a 2 to 1 vote with English, a Democrat, voting against it.
English warned Judd and Crosby at the beginning of the meeting about the illegalities of their requests and told them the county would not foot the bill for their defense.
Lorick called in to reiterate what she stated in a letter to the supervisors — they were breaking the law and a suit would be filed.
“Arizona has rigorous standards in place to ensure that electronic voting systems used in our elections are secure and accurate, including federal and state certification requirements, pre– and post–election logic and accuracy testing and post–election limited hand count audits,” Lorick said.
She further stated hand counts raise numerous concerns and are prone to human error.
Lorick maintained that the machines are federally and state certified, in answer to those who suggested the laboratories doing the certifications were not.
“Attempting to implement a full hand count at this late stage would jeopardize the county’s ability to conduct a fair and accurate election,” Lorick said.
The Arizona Counties Insurance Pool participated via phone, supporting the warnings given to Judd and Crosby by the County Attorney’s office. There will be no taxpayer money used to pay attorney fees if a lawsuit is filed. The spokesperson suggested it is probable that lawsuits will be filled no matter what they do.
League of Women’s Voters President Pinny Sheoran urged them to vote no to stop “this illegal practice. It’s a recipe for inaccuracy and fraud.”
Those who spoke on the issue were passionately for or against the two proposals and the difference in opinions created some disturbances during the meeting. English, the board chairwoman, tried to calm the room repeatedly and reminded public speakers to address the board and not the audience.
At one point, she stated, “We didn’t come here for a circus. Calm yourselves down.”
People voice support
Those wanting the hand count believed the 2020 election was stolen and wanted the county to proceed with the hand count in spite of the repercussions, even though it could lead to penalizing the county through diminished state funds as well as trouble for Judd and Crosby.
Dr. Joseph Patterson, a Sierra Vista resident, pointed out the request for the hand count was not an accusation against the work of the Elections Department.
Others like Madeline Boleslawski and others suggested a hand count would “not hurt anybody,” so the measure should be passed.
James Crawford said, “I see lies and corruption all around me. We need to trust and verify. You can set a good example by approving this.”
Pamela Gravely, a Sierra Vista resident, said there were “errors in the Primary Election as the tablets we were using slowed down indicating something had happened. Voter records came up wrong. It happened over and over again.”
Though the voting machines are not connected to the internet, she suggested there was a problem with the software or hardware.
Brian Steiner, a Pima County resident, alleged the county and all the state’s voting machines were not certified by an accredited lab, therefore they may not be accurate in counting ballots. Gisela Aaron agreed.
No need for hand count
Those opposed saw the proposal as a further effort to undermine the election process due to the perpetuation of Donald Trump’s allegation that the 2020 election was stolen, and saw the hand count as a way to interfere with election results. Many said they did not trust the hands of those counting their ballots.
Jill Hamilton, a Hereford resident, said she was “flabbergasted” at the suggestion of a hand count.
“We are following the law,” she said. “There should be no change at the last minute.”
Bisbee resident Jennifer Druckman told the supervisors, “Please stop following the corrupt and compulsive liar Donald Trump, he is not worthy of your devotion. Trump knew he was lying, he lied anyway. Are you anxious to follow his lead, in light of where he is headed? Multiple federal investigations? I mean how far from reality are you willing to stray?”
Faith Ramon, an organizer with Living United for Change in Arizona who has helped 22,000 people in Arizona get registered for the election, said Judd and Crosby were “delusional” and should have “some guts” and “stand up against this.”
Bisbee resident Fred Miller said, “You have two legal opinions against this. To say you have no trust in our county elections is the worst kind of message.”
Candace Quibel stated she opposed the measure as it is an attempt to further divide the community. “The issue has no credibility and will create fear among our people.”
Sierra Vista resident Tricia Gerrodette pointed out an agenda item on the Tuesday agenda for the acceptance of $1 million to develop ballot fraud countermeasures that would include the development of a special paper for ballots, the printing of the ballots and then a test with the voting machines.
Hobbs could take action
Tuesday, Lockin sent the board another letter, this time stating, “A full hand count would not only be illegal, but would also have undermined the orderly administration of this election and would raise serious security and ballot chain of custody concerns, cause voter confusion in the middle of early voting mere weeks before Election Day, and threaten the county’s ability to timely canvass the elections as required by law.”
She noted the supervisors only had the powers given to it through statute, which does not include anything but a random sampling hand count audit.
She provided the statutes for doing a hand count. “The precinct hand count audit must be conducted by representatives of the political parties entitled to representation on the state ballot through a process that requires the cooperation of those political parties. The audit ‘shall not proceed’ unless the political parties provide the recorder or other officer in charge of elections with ‘a sufficient number of persons’ by 5 p.m. on the Thursday preceding the election and a sufficient number of persons arrive to perform the hand count. For the hand count to proceed, not more than 75% of the persons performing the hand count shall be from the same political party. The precinct hand count must be completed in time for the county to meet its statutory canvass deadline.”
Should Judd and Crosby ignore her request to halt further action on hand counting ballots, the next step of Secretary of State Hobbs will be to formally take legal action through the Attorney General’s Office, including the filing of a special action to compel the county’s compliance.