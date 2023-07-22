SIERRA VISTA — Almost like Watty Piper’s classic folktale of "The Little Engine That Could," apparently nothing stops Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative workers from taking on the seemingly insurmountable when it comes to outages, regardless of weather conditions hitting Cochise County.
With sweltering temperatures hovering around 105 degrees in some outlying areas of the county on Saturday, July 15, several electrical outages suddenly broke out, leaving scores of households without power.
That meant no air conditioning or fans for many of SSVEC’s elderly people trying to find relief from the scorching July temperatures.
Despite the baking heat, SSVEC quickly dispatched linemen and technicians from Willcox after an outage was reported in the area in the afternoon. Many of the workers were up on electrical poles, where temperatures were even hotter, making necessary repairs.
Another electric outage was called in later that evening in St. David, which knocked out power to 164 meters, according to SSVEC spokesman Eric Peterman.
Once again, Benson linemen went out on the call and quickly had power restored.
“It's all about the members,” said Peterman. “Regardless of the temperature or stormy weather, our linemen are committed to keeping the power on for their neighbors, family, friends and our members.
“All of these linemen live in the community, and they understand how important it is to have electricity in a rural area, so they don't hesitate to respond, whether it's hot, late in the night or during a storm, to keep the lights on, the pumps running and the air conditioning keeping things cooler.”
