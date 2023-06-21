Last week, the Department of Homeland Security published a funding notice under the Shelter and Services Program for more than $290 million to 24 non-federal entities for providing temporary shelter and other eligible expenditures for migrants who have been processed and provisionally released from DHS custody to wait for the outcome of their immigration proceedings.

The World Hunger Ecumenical Arizona Task Force in Cochise County received $150,000 from the $290 million made available by FEMA and CBP last week. The group also received funding for its efforts in Yuma, Pima and Maricopa and counties as well.

