Diet, exercise may help those with dementia

BISBEE — By 2050, the number of people age 65 on up who will suffer some form of dementia, such as Alzheimer’s, is projected to increase and impact the lives of about 13.8 million Americans.
While the figure may be shocking, there may be a way to avoid, postpone or compensate memory loss through a lifestyle change and a healthy diet free from processed and fast foods and red meat.
On Sept. 7, Cochise County health educator Brian Robinson provided an overview of the causes and what people can do to prevent dementia by being proactive in choosing foods that benefit the body and the brain.
Women over 65 are more susceptible to dementia than men, possibly due to the longer life span, he noted. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, death rates for Alzheimer’s disease as the underlying cause of death has been increasing over the past 20 years.
Robinson said, “Particularly intriguing is emerging evidence that diet plays a major role in the prevention of age related cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease.”
Ensuring the inclusion of more fruits and vegetables in the daily diet may not only help overall health, but even depression, which became more commonplace during the COVID–19 pandemic, he said. In a study, people who ate more fruits and vegetables increased their happiness and overall wellbeing.
He explained the brain has certain regulatory functions — body temperature, blood glucose levels and hormone levels. The limbic system is a collection of structures involved in processing emotions and memory to include the hippocampus, the amygdala and the hypothalamus. The cortex is important in decision making, long term planning, judgement and self-perception. These work together and when the neurons are firing correctly, the mind and body benefit.
Neurons in the brain pass along information to other neurons through a miniscule gap called the synapse. If the synapses are not functioning, information can be lost and memory declines. In Alzheimer’s, the synapses can be damaged by plaque which builds up in the gap, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“As a result, the first symptoms tend to be memory, language and thinking problems. Although these symptoms are new to the individual affected, the brain changes that cause them are thought to begin 20 years or more before symptoms start.”
Yet, some brains show the plaques of dementia, but did not express those symptoms during life, Robinson said.
They are said to have cognitive reserves which is “the brain’s ability to improvise and find alternate ways of getting a job done,” according to Harvard Medical School. “These individuals had a large enough cognitive reserve to offset the damage and continue to function as usual.”
Robinson said there were methods to build up cognitive reserve through lifelong learning, social engagement and exercise. Setting a daily schedule to perform certain tasks, called implementation intention, gets one into the habit of healthy choices.
Banner Alzheimer’s Institute has a “recipe for a healthy brain” which includes 30 minutes of exercise daily, a heart healthy diet, mental and social activity, positive thinking and a good night’s sleep of seven to eight hours, he stated.
These actions are associated with cognitive improvement and the alleviation of depression and anxiety which promotes brain–derived neurotrophic factor, said Robinson. “It is a growth factor protein that supports the survival of existing neurons and promotes neurogenesis.” It allows the nerve cells in the brain to compensate for injury and add new experiences.
How do you boost BDNF? Curcumin, exercise, sunshine, green tea, blueberries, red grapes, coffee, cacao and soy, he said. High fat meals actually decrease the action of BDNF which may be a potential link between insulin resistance and neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, lateral sclerosis, Huntington’s and others.
He said a study of 80,000 people published in the British Journal of Nutrition found “that eating fruits on a regular basis decreased levels of depression and anxiety regardless of the portion sizes or types of fruit. On the flip side, frequently consuming savory, processed snack foods was directly linked to increased mental health challenges.”
The latter foods impact inflammation in the body and the culprits include red meat, refined grains in white bread and rice, pasta, cereal, chips, cookies, crackers, pastries, sodas and fried foods.
Robinson stated only 1 in 10 adults nationally meet the federal guidelines for fruits and vegetables. Adults should consume 1.5 to 2 cups per day of fruits and 2 to 3 cups per day of vegetables.
“And, there are no side effects with fruits and vegetables” like there are with medications, he added.
Getting patients to talk to their doctors about memory issues is difficult. The CDC noted, “Only 40% of Americans say they would talk to their doctor right away when experiencing symptoms of MCI. Many dismiss changes in memory as normal aging. At the same time, 70% of Americans said they would want to know early if they have Alzheimer's disease if it could allow for earlier treatment.”
The CDC suggests physicians are not taking the initiative to talk with patients about memory problems either. Nearly all primary care providers reported waiting for patients or family members to make them aware of symptoms or request an assessment.
“If those with cognitive concerns overcome their hesitations, the first medical professional many people approach is their primary care provider. But, doctors report lack of time and confidence in diagnosing and caring for people with Alzheimer's or another dementia.”
Primary care physicians, who are not specialized in geriatric medicine, send patients to specialists who are already at capacity or are no longer accepting new patients.
“People listed persistent challenges with communicating effectively with their doctors, including: concerns of receiving an incorrect diagnosis, learning of a serious health problem and receiving unnecessary treatment and assumptions about what doctors will say and do.”
The CDC continued: “The U.S. will have to nearly triple the number of geriatricians who were practicing in 2021 to effectively care for the approximately 10% of those 65 and older who are projected to have Alzheimer’s dementia in 2050; 71% of doctors in rural areas reported that there were not enough specialists in their area. Beyond the need for more specialists in the field of dementia care, continuing to educate communities about memory, thinking problems and health care in this era of new and emerging treatments is key.”
In Cochise County, there are only three physicians who have received specialized training in treating older patients and all are in Sierra Vista.