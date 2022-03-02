A state grand jury's failure to re-indict a former judicial candidate charged with perjury prompted her attorney to ask a judge to dismiss the case against his client.
Defense lawyer Louis Fidel also posed this question to Graham County Superior Court Judge Michael Peterson on Wednesday: If there is no indictment, how can Sandra Russell face trial on April 5?
Peterson, who is handling the Russell case for Cochise County Superior Court judges who recused themselves from the matter, told Fidel and Arizona Assistant Attorney General Todd Lawson he would have some answers at the next hearing scheduled for March 21.
Lawson is the prosecutor who initially presented Russell's case to the state's 89th grand jury in October. The state was seeking one charge of perjury against Russell because it said she lied on an unsworn statement required when she ran for former Cochise County Superior Court Judge James Conlogue's seat in 2020. Conlogue retired from the bench in December 2020 after several years of service.
Russell was indicted in October on the perjury charge.
Last month, Fidel filed a motion asking that the case be remanded to the state grand jury. Fidel's argument, in essence, focused on “legal and factual errors and other improprieties” he said Lawson committed when he presented the case in October.
At a proceeding on Feb. 3, Peterson granted Fidel's motion to send the case back to the state grand jury after Lawson failed to call in for the hearing. The sessions on Russell's case have been telephonic rather than in person.
In an 11-page request to the judge that he filed on Feb. 25, Lawson explained he had called the wrong courtroom on Feb. 3 and that by the time he was connected to the right number the proceeding had ended.
At the Feb. 3 hearing, which lasted less than 10 minutes, Peterson asked twice if Lawson was on the line. When he didn't get a response, the judge waived Lawson's appearance and granted Fidel's motion to remand.
In his 11-page request, Lawson is asking Peterson for an explanation why he remanded the case to the grand jury.
On Feb. 14, Lawson re-presented Russell's case to the 89th state grand jury, the same panel that indicted Russell in October.
Based on Arizona Rule 12.9, Challenge to Grand Jury Proceedings, under a section titled Relief, “If the court grants a motion for a new finding of probable cause, the State may proceed with the prosecution of the case by filing a complaint under Rule 2 or by resubmitting the matter to the same or another grand jury. On motion or on its own, the court must dismiss the case without prejudice unless a complaint is filed, or a grand jury’s consideration begins, no later than 15 days after entry of the order granting the motion for a new finding of probable cause.”
The 15-day deadline would have been on Feb. 18, but Lawson re-presented Russell's case before that.
This time, the jurors did not indict Russell, instead asking for further investigation. Additionally, the 89th grand jury's term has ended.
Fidel argued that because it did not indict Russell by the 15-day deadline, the case should be thrown out. Lawson responded that the rule says "the grand jury's consideration begins" no later than 15 days.
The other sticking point is that Russell's criminal trial is set for April 5 and Peterson said Wednesday the date is firm.
The judge told Lawson he could not make a decision on his request because he had just received it. Peterson also stated he was not ready to dismiss the case against Russell on Wednesday.
Lawson said the 90th state grand jury is in the process of being chosen. But Fidel argued that it's not clear when it will be impaneled and whether it will indict Russell before the trial date in April.
"If we don't have an indictment, I don't see how we can have a trial," Fidel said.