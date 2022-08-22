Purchase Access

SIERRA VISTA — A judge must now decide whether to dismiss a case against an accused child molester that has been remanded for a retrial by the Arizona Court of Appeals.

That’s the request coming from Cochise County Legal Advocate Xochitl Orozco, who says the case against her client, Justin Copeland, should be dismissed because Sara Ransom, a former prosecutor with the County Attorney’s office, misled the judge and jury and her actions are nothing short of prosecutorial misconduct.

