SIERRA VISTA — A judge must now decide whether to dismiss a case against an accused child molester that has been remanded for a retrial by the Arizona Court of Appeals.
That’s the request coming from Cochise County Legal Advocate Xochitl Orozco, who says the case against her client, Justin Copeland, should be dismissed because Sara Ransom, a former prosecutor with the County Attorney’s office, misled the judge and jury and her actions are nothing short of prosecutorial misconduct.
In her 10-page motion for dismissal of the case against Copeland, Orozco is asking that the case be dismissed with prejudice and that “the deliberate pervasive prosecutorial misconduct dictates that jeopardy attach to Mr. Copeland’s case ... as the misconduct violated Mr. Copeland’s rights to due process.”
At a hearing on Aug. 16, Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre, now trying the Copeland matter, said there is a difference between prosecutorial error and prosecutorial misconduct.
Orozco and a second lawyer — Karen Clark — whose practice focuses on legal ethics, the law of lawyering and professional responsibility, among other topics, are claiming that Ransom misled Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal and jurors with her presentation of the case in 2019.
The allegations by Orozco include that Ransom edited a body cam video of Copeland being interviewed by a police officer after the accusations of molestation were lodged against him. During the conversation with the policeman, Copeland vehemently denies three times that he molested the child, Orozco’s motion shows.
Orozco and Clark say Ransom edited out the portion of the body cam video where Copeland utters his denials. Jurors were shown the abridged version. Additionally, when the officer testified on behalf of the prosecution, he stated that Copeland never denied hurting the child. Ransom did not correct him on the stand, according to Orozco and Clark.
Jurors were never shown the original body cam video, Orozco and Clark said.
Also during the trial, Ransom mentioned the issue of a protective order that had been filed against Copeland, Orozco’s motion shows. At the time of Copeland’s trial, his then-defense counsel had filed a motion requesting the protective order not be allowed as evidence against Copeland, a request that Cardinal granted.
Yet, at a point during the initial trial,Ransom mentioned the protective order to a witness, albeit in general terms.
The witness was the mother of the child who Copeland is accused of molesting.
“The mother was testifying and was saying something that was confusing, “McIntyre said at the recent proceeding before Cardinal. “The order of protection was only Ransom’s effort to redirect or remind the victim (of her testimony).”
McIntyre conceded that Ransom probably should have interjected when the Sierra Vista policeman who was on the stand failed to mention that Copeland had denied molesting the girl.
But McIntyre also said the court had ordered that sections of the officer’s body cam video be redacted.
“The court will not find that Ms. Ransom acted with intention,” McIntyre added.
Appearing via Zoom at the hearing, Clark said there had been multiple denials by Copeland that he committed the molestation and that Ransom omitted those sections from the body cam video and told the jury that Copeland never denied molesting the girl.
“It’s a pretty solid case of misconduct,” Clark said.
Copeland, who was an Army staff sergeant stationed at Fort Huachuca, was convicted of 50 counts of child molestation and sentenced to 34 years in prison by Cardinal.
Orozco had filed an appeal with the Arizona Court of Appeals. The appellate court ruled that Copeland’s conviction be reversed and that a new trial take place because the higher court jurists found that “inadmissible hearsay evidence” had been presented at trial. That was the issue of the protective order.
Orozco was disappointed that the higher court did not fully address the prosecutorial misconduct issue.
In an opinion filed in April, Arizona Court of Appeals Justice Philip Espinosa wrote “ ... because we cannot say the verdicts were not influenced by inadmissible hearsay evidence, we vacate the convictions and resulting sentences and remand to the trial court for a new trial or further proceedings consistent with this opinion.”
At the Aug. 16 hearing, Ransom testified that she and former defense attorney Kevin Oursland had discussed trimming the body cam video, but that their conversation had been via telephone, not in person.
Ransom added that she is not “technologically inclined” and that in hindsight, would have preferred that the entire body cam video be shown so that she would not have been accused of editing it.
As for the protective order, Ransom said the testimony being given by the witness in Copeland’s 2019 trial was different from the information the witness had written down for the prosecution.
Ransom said she was trying to “refresh the recollection” of the witness and that when Cardinal warned her about the protective order issue, Ransom said, “I moved on.”
“I have practiced law for 17 years, and I’ve never even tried to misrepresent evidence,” Ransom said at the Aug. 16 proceeding. “I’m sorry, but I think that’s ridiculous.”
The next Copeland hearing is set for Sept. 16.