SIERRA VISTA — DNA test results in a double homicide that investigators say occurred in Sunizona last summer have been returned to Cochise County prosecutors and Sheriff’s investigators.
While neither of the agencies could reveal the results, saying there is an ongoing investigation, a person close to the family of one of the victims confirmed that part of the remains tested belong to Robert Atwell.
Atwell had accompanied his friend, Duong Nguyen, to Sunizona in September so Nguyen could pick up her 4-year-old daughter at the residence of Gregory Carlson, the child’s father. Nguyen and Carlson were divorced and there was contentiousness in their relationship involving custody of the youngster, investigators had said in court.
Atwell and Nguyen, from Philadelphia, were never again seen by their families. Cochise County Sheriff’s investigators said Carlson killed them.
In September, charred and scant human remains— bones— were found on an expansive estate in Sunizona owned by Carlson’s parents. The bones were found near a burnt vehicle on Carlson’s land, Sheriff’s detectives said at a hearing. Investigators said they believed the remains belonged to Atwell and Nguyen.
Carlson, 57, is facing charges linked to the pair’s disappearance and murder.
At a hearing Wednesday, Assistant Cochise County Attorney Lori Zucco said the results were back, but she could not disclose them.
Cochise County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Carol Capas also said her agency would not reveal the results because of an “ongoing investigation.”
The individual who gave the information to the Herald/Review had no information on if the other remains belong to Nguyen.
The remains had been sent to a private lab, Cochise County Deputy Attorney Michael Powell said at a hearing in December.
Carlson has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, one count of tampering with physical evidence and two counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body.
Nguyen and Atwell had traveled from Philadelphia to Sunizona to pick up the child, who had spent a week with Carlson in late August, investigators said.
Family members became concerned when Nguyen and Atwell failed to return to Philadelphia by Sept. 4. That same day, a relative of Nguyen’s called the Sheriff’s Office and told investigators Nguyen and Atwell were supposed to pick up the child on Sept. 3.
The Sheriff’s Office dispatched a deputy to the property, owned by Carlson’s parents. Carlson was there with his daughter and claimed Nguyen and Atwell never showed.
But Carlson’s nervous demeanor concerned the deputy, and a search was done of the massive property with help from the Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team. After several hours, a charred vehicle somewhat matching the description of the car Nguyen and Atwell had rented at the Phoenix airport was found on the Carlson property, investigators said.
Surveillance video from a motel where Nguyen and Atwell had stayed the night before they were supposed to pick up the child showed the duo leaving the establishment the morning they were scheduled to retrieve her.
Cadaver dogs were taken to the Carlson property by Sheriff’s investigators and the canines found human bones near the destroyed vehicle. There were few bones, detectives said, and they were not in good condition.
After the December hearing on the case, Powell said in an email that the remains would be sent to a private lab because “My understanding is that they have capabilities that better allow them to process the remains in the state that they were collected by police.”
At Wednesday’s hearing, Zucco and defense attorney Xochitl Orozco asked Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal for a continuance on the case. Cardinal asked if the next hearing would be a trial-setting proceeding or a settlement conference.
The attorneys indicated the next hearing, scheduled for March 30, could be either.