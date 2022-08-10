doc 1

Ten year-old Parker Jones has a little touch up work done as he and his family prepare to join in a Doc Holli-DAYS event in Tombstone.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

Doc Holli-DAYS, a tribute to historic gambler, gunfighter and dentist John Henry Holliday, is being celebrated in Tombstone on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“We’ve organized a weekend packed full of Doc-themed events,” said Sherry Rudd, event founder and organizer. “We started Doc Holli-DAYS in 2017 with a guest visit from Val Kilmer, who starred as Doc Holliday in the 1993 movie ‘Tombstone.’ So this is our sixth annual event.”

