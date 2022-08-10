Doc Holli-DAYS, a tribute to historic gambler, gunfighter and dentist John Henry Holliday, is being celebrated in Tombstone on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
“We’ve organized a weekend packed full of Doc-themed events,” said Sherry Rudd, event founder and organizer. “We started Doc Holli-DAYS in 2017 with a guest visit from Val Kilmer, who starred as Doc Holliday in the 1993 movie ‘Tombstone.’ So this is our sixth annual event.”
Along with Kilmer, other actors that have participated in past Doc Holli-DAYS celebrations include Dennis Quaid, Robert Carradine, Peter Sherayko and Michael Biehn.
Rudd provided this list of some of the weekend highlights:
Friday
There will be a group trip to the Cochise Hotel at 1 p.m. The Cochise Hotel, located at 5062 N. Cochise Stronghold Road in Cochise, is hailed as one of the oldest hotels associated with the Southern Pacific Railroad. It’s believed to be the only railroad hotel of its vintage still operating in Arizona. Participants are asked to meet at 1 p.m. at the parking lot of Johnny Ringo’s Bar, located at 10th and Allen streets, to caravan to the hotel.
Dinner at Johnny Ringo’s Bar is between 5 and 5:30 p.m.
Registration for a three-day poker stroll is from 5:30 to 6:30 at Johnny Ringo’s. The stroll goes from Friday to Sunday and offers a 50/50 cash prize.
Sunset at Schieffelin Monument is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Located on Allen Street, about 2 miles northwest of Tombstone, the monument is the last resting place of Ed Schieffelin, the prospector who discovered the mineral deposits that triggered Tombstone’s silver boom in 1877. Schieffelin monument is now part of the Tombstone Courthouse State Park.
Saturday
Corvette raffle and poker stroll sign-up begins at 10 a.m. at the Spirit of the West Ranch Art Gallery, 12 S. Fifth Street.
Rudd, who authored “Ten Years in Tombstone,” is holding a book premiere from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at JL Silver, 425 E. Allen St.
John Marrs and Travis Mills will be on hand for a book and DVD signing from noon-4 p.m. at Vintage Cowgirls, 510 E. Allen St.
Hands Across Tombstone is happening at 6 p.m. on Allen Street. Rudd urges everyone to come out and join together for a moment of unity.
The popular Doc Holliday and Big Nose Kate look-alike contest, a crowd favorite, starts around 6:15 p.m. in front of Doc Holliday’s Saloon, 517 E. Allen St. Past Doc Holliday winners will be on hand.
A bar crawl begins at 7 p.m. out of Doc Holliday’s Saloon.
Sunday
Hangover brunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Puny John’s Barbecue, 11 S. Fourth St. Poker Stroll winners announced. Sign the sign while hanging out at Puny John’s.
Vigilantes & Vigilettes on Allen Street with gun fights, the hanging tree and a fashion show from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sign the sign at The Oriental Saloon and Theatre, 500 E. Allen St., from 1-4 p.m.
Corvette raffle winner drawn on Allen Street at 3 p.m.
Doc Holliday is best known for his friendship with Wyatt Earp and for his gambling and gun fighting practices in the Wild West. A dentist by trade, he graduated from dental school in Philadelphia in 1872. After he was diagnosed with tuberculosis, he moved west hoping the drier climate would help relieve the tuberculosis. He began drifting throughout the west, landing briefly in Texas, Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico and Arizona.
Through his travels, he met and became friends with Earp and some of his family members.
In 1880, Holliday moved to Tombstone to be near his friend, which is how he got involved in the famous shootout at the OK Corral against the Clanton gang. After the gunfight, Holliday started drifting again and died five years later in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, where he had gone for treatment of tuberculosis.