HEREFORD — Mention the name "Doc" Thrasher to working cattle ranch owners in the area, or even to a teenager who just bought her first horse, and the praise comes rushing out of their mouths faster than a herd of equines racing to eat fresh flakes of hay at first light.
What they'll tell you is that Dr. Gary "Doc" Thrasher, who turned 78 last month, is one of the most knowledgeable, compassionate and fairest large-animal vets they've ever worked with.
What they also appreciate is that Thrasher is not about the money. He's all about healing his four-legged patients first and foremost. But he's also about teaching working ranchers and other clients how to help their own animals so they can stay in business and keep their horses and cattle at their best.
Theresa Warrell, owner of the Single Star, a working cattle ranch, and also one of the founders of Horse'n Around Rescue, said Thrasher has been a godsend for the ranch and the rescue.
"Not only is he a great vet, he's an incredible educator," Warrell said. "He helps us a lot on many levels to understand how to improve our programs — whether it's medical or genetics or feed-based. He's very responsive and he's been very good to us at the rescue.
"He's been here three times this week between the cattle and the horses. He has given us advice on many things. With 65 horses our learning curve is immense. We've seen a lot of issues that many lifelong horse owners have never seen. We are very blessed to have him in the area and thank God he's so close."
Her partner at the rescue, Steve Boice, a lifelong rancher and horseman, said he's known Thrasher for most of his life.
Boice calls Thrasher "an old-time vet trained in the old ways."
He recalled Thrasher's methods for helping a gelding recently surrendered to the rescue who had cut his front right foot on barbed wire.
"What new vets do is that they doctor it (the injury) and they doctor it and they have to come back to do this," Boice said. "Gary says you don't need all that. You just go through it, you doctor it up the first time, you wrap it up. You put a plastic cast over it and turn the horse loose and you're done."
That injured gelding, Sydney, has healed nicely, Warrell and Boice said.
Warrell said Thrasher's practical approach to healing cattle and horses is one of the characteristics she most admires in him: "He always says, 'Aah, probably gonna heal in spite of us.' "
Interestingly, Thrasher, who graduated as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1971, didn't think that he would ever make it to college, much less become a respected large-animal vet.
At his spacious barn/office — Hereford Veterinary Service — off Palominas Road recently, the modest Thrasher talked about having poor grades in school and growing up with a grandmother who loved Standardbreds, a breed of horse known for their skill in harness racing.
He said his grandmother "dragged" him to the racetrack regularly. But it was Thrasher's wife, Jean DaCosta (his girlfriend when both were in their mid-teens; they've been married for 57 years), who instilled in Thrasher an interest in medicine.
"She wanted to be a nurse really badly," Thrasher said. "She talked about medicine all the time. She got me interested in medicine and animals. She was kind of the influence in me as far as wanting to do something with medicine."
Thrasher said he wasn't an "animal fanatic," but because of his grandmother he always owned horses and bought and sold a few before he could even drive a car.
"I sold one horse so I could buy a car and visit my girlfriend," he said with a smile.
While his grades in school weren't stellar, Thrasher was able to transfer to Ohio State from a smaller college because he played football. While he was too small to excel in the sport, the coach at the time, the famous Woody Hayes, had a brother who was a farm veterinarian. The latter guided Thrasher, helping him get his start in the complex veterinary field.
In 1967 after finishing his undergraduate degree, Thrasher was drafted by the Army and was supposed to go to Vietnam. But six weeks before he was to report for duty, he was accepted at the College of Veterinary Medicine at OSU.
According to Thrasher's bio, "... he hurried down to the Army recruiting office and volunteered for an early commissioning program that required him to serve as an Army reserve officer while attending veterinary school. (It) obligated him with two years of active duty in the regular Army upon completion of his veterinary degree. Six weeks after becoming a veterinarian he was a captain in the U.S. Army Veterinary Corps, again expecting to end up in Vietnam."
Going overseas to fight that war was not in Thrasher's cards.
Thrasher had a younger brother — Brian Thrasher — who was a lieutenant and a Cobra helicopter pilot, already fighting in Vietnam. The Army would not send two siblings to a combat zone at the same time so an Army colonel Thrasher was serving under asked him where he wanted to be stationed "stateside."
Thrasher picked Fort Huachuca and in his bio, the colonel reportedly said: “If you can spell Huachuca, you can have that damned desert rat-hole, and it’ll fit you fine, they’ve still got 200 horses at the fort and they need another vet."
Thrasher, his wife — already a registered nurse — and two of their children, arrived at the installation in 1971 shortly after he graduated from veterinary school. One of the Thrashers' youngsters was still an infant, but grew up to be Adam Thrasher, Sierra Vista's police chief.
The chief said growing up with "Doc Thrasher" was "always interesting, if not a bit entertaining."
He lauded his father for his character and honesty.
"I remember my dad always trying to do right by everyone in everything he did," Adam Thrasher said. "He never hesitated to respond to a call in the middle of the night, on a weekend or holiday. As kids, my older sister, younger brother and I always seemed to be helping on a call on weekends and holidays. Animal owners only seemed to discover something wrong with their animals on weekends or holidays, at least that was my perspective as a kid.
"When we moved to Nevada I remember hours helping on the ranch with anything and everything. We sure learned to be self-sufficient way out in the middle of nowhere."
The chief said he recently accompanied his father to Horse'n Around to help put the cast on Sydney's foot after the gelding's barbed wire mishap.
Adam Thrasher said his father never wanted to overcharge his clients.
"I remember conversations with my dad growing up about him disliking charging so much and would often give discounts and barter something for the service," he said. "All of this instilled in me a sense of right and wrong, and the desire to serve in my own way. It never bothered me in my current job to receive a work related phone call on my time off as that was entirely normal for us growing up as a kid."
Longtime local rancher John Ladd can attest to Thrasher's fairness as a veterinarian. Not only is Thrasher the vet at the Ladd working cattle ranch near Bisbee, but Ladd also considers "Doc" Thrasher his "close friend."
"It's a one-of-a-kind-experience with Doc Thrasher," Ladd said with a chuckle.
He said Thrasher was a pioneer on many fronts concerning spayed heifers from Mexico, as well as pre-conditioning cattle programs.
Thrasher explained that his goal is to keep the working rancher employed.
"Most of my clients are commercial ranchers. Their animals are their way of making a living," he said. "Anything I do with them I try to make it so I'm not a cost to them, but a benefit to them. You can't charge them way more than the animal is worth.
"I've always wanted to help people make a living with animals. Not just have them be their hobby. I'd like to see farm families, ranch families, make a living and be able to stay on their land."
Cera Hall, an 18-year-old from Hereford, is not a rancher but the teen, an ardent horse-lover who took ground school classes at Horse'n Around, acquired her first horse about a year ago. Hall called on Thrasher one day when her equine Captain had a health issue.
"He was very nice, very professional," Hall said.
She especially admired that Thrasher had brought along a veterinary student to help him: "He took the opportunity to explain things to her."
Like other clients, Hall said Thrasher's fee was "more than fair."
Dr. Victoria Lowe, who has her own veterinary practice in Elfrida, has been helping Thrasher lately with some of his calls. She said she is also constantly learning from the veteran.
On this particular day at Thrasher's ranch, she was helping out with a Belted Galloway, a striking black and cream-colored cow traditionally from Scotland. Lowe announced that this one, named Double Stuff, was indeed pregnant.
"(He is always) teaching everybody anything and everything that he can," Lowe said of Thrasher. "He is a wealth of knowledge. Even now when cow cases come up, I always call him and try to get what he thinks about it. He has always been good. He expects a lot and he pushes you."
Chief Thrasher, who is the family's middle child — the Thrashers have a younger son who is a veterinarian in Seattle — said that lately, he has been spending more time driving around with his father.
"Lately I have had the opportunity to spend some more time with my dad driving him around on calls," Adam Thrasher said. "I still learn a lot of new things from him on those long drives. He is a wealth of knowledge and stories!! Recently we were on a call and all of the sudden I was bandaging up a horse and putting on a cast. It was a flashback to being a kid again.
"My dad’s drive and sense of serving others has been something I have admired since I can remember. This desire pushed me to serve the community as a police officer, once I realized that large animal veterinarians just work too hard!"