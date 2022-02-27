Is business booming in Cochise County? Well, statistics from the Arizona Department of Revenue tend to indicate that is true. From 2020, the height of the pandemic and shutdowns, to 2021, hotel/motel and restaurant/bar economic figures were impressive.
However, we’re now in 2022 with some questions on the table, the big one being inflation. Businesses are hoping the upswing continues in this new year.
According to revenue department figures, hotel/motel growth jumped 39.8% in 2021 while the restaurant/bar increase hit 21.4%. Bisbee, Sierra Vista and Tombstone were the big gainers in the county.
Bisbee hotel income jumped 48.1%. In Sierra Vista it was 48.9% and Tombstone hit 50.1%. For food and drink establishments, the hike was 20.7% in Bisbee, 18.1% in Sierra Vista and 36.5% in Tombstone.
One would expect some acceleration from the darker days of 2020 to 2021, but the outlook for 2022 remains unsure.
Not in the eyes of one Sierra Vista pizza house, however.
Megan Chaney, general manager of Vinny’s New York Pizza, has counted her blessings and is looking forward with high hopes.
About the first two years of the pandemic, Chaney says, “We were extremely fortunate, extremely lucky.”
“I think we’re going to be OK. For the most part we do have a very loyal customer base, so that helps out. Actually, we think it’s going to be a great year, hopefully, you always want to hope.
“So far, (2022) it’s been pretty good for us. It’s a little slower for us, but not a whole lot slower, just a little bit of a slow start. I’m not sure if it’s because the majority of the town is sick right now.”
Supply chain issues have created difficulties, but Chaney says Vinny’s will work around them.
“For the most part it’s about the same, but we still have issues getting certain items,” she said. “There are a lot of items we used to not have to worry about. We have a lot of regulars we see multiple times a week. That helps us out. But we are going to have to make some changes to our menu and our item pricing just to try to balance that out a little bit.”
The slower start to 2022 isn’t a major concern.
“We did see a lot of new people toward the end of last year, but I think that’s because there were so many houses on the market and so many people were moving here,” Chaney said. “They haven’t been here so much the beginning of the year, but I know that prime time is closer to summer.”