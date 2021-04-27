A Sierra Vista man was arrested at gunpoint Sunday in connection to a domestic violence case, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas said the victim called the Sheriff's office at about 9 a.m. Sunday and said suspect Terry Franklin had "physically assaulted" her.
When deputies responded, Franklin had already left the residence, but the victim contacted him during a controlled call and he agreed to meet her at a certain location, Capas said.
As Franklin headed to meet the victim, investigators initiated a "felony traffic stop" on State Route 92, Capas said.
"We did make a felony traffic stop with guns drawn on him," Capas confirmed.
Capas said the victim had initially told deputies that Franklin had a weapon.
"Traffic stops are a high risk for deputies," Capas said. "He (Franklin) posed a danger because of what he is accused of doing to the victim. Deputies were following appropriate tactics and officer safety practices."
Franklin was booked into the Cochise County Jail on charges of domestic violence/disorderly conduct, domestic violence/threatening, domestic violence/aggravated assault (x3), kidnapping and sexual assault, and he remains pending further court adjudication.
The investigation is being continued by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.