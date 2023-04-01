The annual Ed Schieffelin Days and Donkey Dash weekend takes place in Tombstone this weekend. Marvin Sandoval and miniature burro Buttercup, from Leadville Colorado, lead the pack as the fourth Donkey Dash gets underway on Tombstone’s Allen Street Saturday. The feisty pair won the 13-mile race.
The annual Ed Schieffelin Days and Donkey Dash weekend takes place in Tombstone this weekend. Marvin Sandoval and miniature burro Buttercup, from Leadville Colorado, lead the pack as the fourth Donkey Dash gets underway on Tombstone’s Allen Street Saturday. The feisty pair won the 13-mile race.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Phoenician Brandy Conrad learns not to stand too close to any donkey while attempting to eat a bagel Saturday morning — unless she wants to share.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
While some Donkey Dash competitors begin the race running, others leisurely start the with a stroll along Allen Street.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
A Donkey Dash duo prepare for Saturday’s competition in Tombstone.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Donkey Dashers move along the trail as it inclines during Saturday’s race.
PHOTOS by MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Rifle, Colorado, Donkey Dash participant Alexis Knight gives some love to her race partner Figaro prior to the big race.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Sierra Vistan Lizzie Kiley, 3, gives a snack to a Donkey Dash competitor.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Stan Lundy, from Edgewood, New Mexico, adjusts a camera on his race buddy before the event in Tombstone.
When Marvin Sandoval and his running partner, Buttercup, made their way to the front of the Desert Donkey Dash starting line Saturday for Tombstone’s fourth annual pack burro race, spectators were worried the miniature burro might get mowed over by her much larger competitors.
It’s no wonder. Just 33 inches tall at the shoulder, Buttercup immediately stands out as one of the smallest burros in the competition. But the Sandoval-Buttercup team, from Leadville, Colorado, are no strangers to the sport of pack burro racing.
“Buttercup may be small, but she’s one tough competitor,” said Robert Davenport, Tombstone’s race organizer. “Marvin (Sandoval) is a fitness coach and ultra-marathon runner, and Buttercup loves racing. They make a great team, winning multiple pack burro races all over the west, including the prestigious Western Pack Burro ASS-ociation’s Triple Crown.”
Eighty donkeys from eight states were registered for Saturday’s race, which set a record for the state of Arizona, Davenport said. The Desert Donkey Dash consists of three distances for competitors to choose from: 3, 6 and 13 miles. Ten teams registered for Tombstone’s challenging, rugged, 13-mile trek. Sandoval and Buttercup won the 13-mile event, their third victory in Tombstone.
Sandoval, who competes in about 12 races a year, said he enjoys Tombstone’s event because it’s the first race of the season and a great opener.
Alexis Knight and her donkey, Figaro, hail from Rifle, Colorado.
“I started running so I could run with the donkeys, and then I started running ultra-marathons to build more endurance,” she said. “Pack burro racing has become my sport. We compete in Arizona, New Mexico and all over Colorado, about 15 races a year.”
Knight said she loves racing in Tombstone because of the town’s support and because it’s a nice reprieve from frigid Colorado winters.
John Roberts and his donkey, Frankie, are from Colorado Springs.
“This is a great sport, a lot of fun,” he said. We compete in about 15 races a year.”
Phoenix resident Bill Clowers and his family were in Tombstone for the pack burro race.
“This is our second trip to Tombstone, but our first time seeing a donkey race,” he said. “We’re having a great time. It’s amazing to see all the different sizes the donkeys are, and they all compete against each other.”
Another spectator, Michelle Crawford, came from Tempe to watch the race with her two kids.
“We have two burros and just love them,” she said. “I’ve been reading about pack burro racing and my kids and I wanted to see what these races are like. We think it’s great. My son is 12 and now he thinks he wants to start doing this.”
Proceeds from the event benefit local charities, including two animal rescues: Forever Home Donkey Rescue and Sanctuary of Benson and Lucky A Ranch Animal Rescue of McNeal.
“We have five donkeys in this race,” said Suzanne Velazquez of Forever Home. “There are a lot more entries this year than in the past and there’s a larger crowd. This event gets great support. It’s a lot of fun and raises awareness about donkeys and their amazing personalities.”
Michele Ashburner of Lucky A Ranch Animal Rescue said the rescue had 20 donkeys in the race.
“We’ve participated in this event all four years that they’ve held it,” she said.
Pack burro races started in Colorado in 1949 as a tribute to the state’s gold mining era. The races, which are sanctioned under the Western Pack Burro ASS-ociation, are held in towns with a history in mining. In Tombstone, the burro races are the anchor event for the town’s annual Schieffelin Days celebration, organized in recognition of prospector Ed Schieffelin, Tombstone’s founder. Schiefelin’s rich silver claims are what drew fortune seekers to the area in the 1880s, creating the mining boom and Tombstone’s existence.
In addition to the donkey races, Schieffelin Days is celebrated with rock drilling, mucking competitions and activities for kids on Saturday, with some activities continuing on Sunday.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone