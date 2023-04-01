When Marvin Sandoval and his running partner, Buttercup, made their way to the front of the Desert Donkey Dash starting line Saturday for Tombstone’s fourth annual pack burro race, spectators were worried the miniature burro might get mowed over by her much larger competitors.

It’s no wonder. Just 33 inches tall at the shoulder, Buttercup immediately stands out as one of the smallest burros in the competition. But the Sandoval-Buttercup team, from Leadville, Colorado, are no strangers to the sport of pack burro racing.

