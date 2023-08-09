Douglas AMA goal revised due to public concerns

State Reps. Gail Griffin and Lupe Diaz attended the June hearing of the Arizona Department of Water Resources on the management goal of the Douglas basin Active Management Area. Pictured with them is St. David resident Young Mayberry.

 Shar Porier herald/review

The Arizona Department of Water Resources has realigned the management goals for the Douglas basin Active Management Area after considering the comments made at the public listening session in June.

On July 28, ADWR Director Thomas Buschatzke released a statement on the adoption of the new management goal.

