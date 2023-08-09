Douglas AMA goal revised due to public concerns

The Arizona Department of Water Resources has realigned the management goals for the Douglas basin Active Management Area after considering the comments made at the public listening session in June.
On July 28, ADWR Director Thomas Buschatzke released a statement on the adoption of the new management goal.
He stated the goal as: “The management goal of the Douglas AMA is to support the general economy and welfare of water users in the basin by reducing the rate of the aquifer depletion by an amount established in the first management plan and by additional reductions established in each subsequent management plan every 10 years thereafter.”
It differs from the original goal which was: “The management goal of the Douglas AMA is to support the general economy and welfare of water users in the basin by attempting to reduce the rate of aquifer depletion by 2035 and every 10 years thereafter.”
“Attempting” was the one word that roused the folks at the meeting and “attempting” was not good enough to make them believe their water woes would be taken seriously and that large agriculture fields would still be allowed to drain the aquifer. People within the Douglas basin, which covers almost the whole southern half of the Sulphur Springs Valley, have experienced wells going dry and fissures opening on public and private land.
In a review of the statements by the public, Buschatzke stated, “The director has determined that modifications to the proposed goal are appropriate to address comments made as part of the hearing record.”
He explained ARS 45-561(12) defines safe yield as “a management goal which attempts to achieve … ” and this is why the term “attempting” was used.
In response to the concern of data collection for the next several years, ADWR said it will continue to collect water levels data and reported water use in the AMA and will “build a groundwater model to better understand the hydrologic conditions within the basin.”
ADWR added specificity to the goal “indicating that targets will be set for the rate of aquifer depletion in the first management plan, with updated metrics and conservation requirements included in the subsequent management plans every 10 years thereafter.”
Another comment concerned the former Irrigation Non-Expansion Area that covered a portion of the basin was not regulated or managed, and ADWR’s response was an INA “only limits irrigated acreage, not the volume of groundwater withdrawals.”
The management goals will also include conservation programs to reduce withdrawal of groundwater.
For those concerned about agricultural businesses and mining being exempt from the AMA regulations, the response was: “In an AMA, anyone using more than 10 acre feet per year for a non-irrigation use is required to obtain a grandfathered right for withdrawal authority and may be subject to additional conservation requirements under the management plan.”
Anyone within the Douglas basin AMA may file a motion for rehearing or review the order and the management goal as adopted must file no later than Sunday, Aug. 27, at 5 p.m. The complaint must be filed with the ADWR docket supervisor and mailed to 1110 W. Washington St., Suite 310, Phoenix, AZ 85007.
If there are no challenges by that date, the management goal as proposed will be established.
Repeal of Douglas AMA failed
Ann Waters and organizers of Save Our Water PAC rallied to get the required number of signatures to enact the recall and seemed to have succeeded when a proposition number was issued.
Then a lawsuit was filed against County Recorder David Stevens, Elections Director Bob Bartelsmeyer and Supervisors Tom Crosby, Peggy Judd and Ann English by the Environmental Defense Fund Action.
According to the suit, the PAC submitted the signature sheets on time, but did so on two different days – July 6 and 7. Since only 634 signatures were submitted the first day, half of what was needed to get on the ballot (1,310), it made the petition invalid.
Other irregularities concerned the different wording on the petition sheets and the fact those who signed did not take an oath that they lived in the Douglas basin AMA.
Once County Attorney Brian McIntyre received the lawsuit and reviewed it, he determined the suit had legs and recommended the Board of Supervisors oppose placing the measure on the ballot.
It left those who tried to stop the AMA altogether wounded and still angry.
Judd said she thought the case should have gone to court where a judge could decide what was legal and what was not.
Community reaction
For Waters, it has been “a rollercoaster ride” as the PAC was told there were enough signatures to get a proposition on the ballot and were provided a number from the County Recorder’s office and the Election Department.
Shortly after, Waters stated on social media, “The lawsuit was 32 pages in length and looked like they threw anything and everything they could think of against the wall, hoping something would stick. Much of it was not based on case law and the issues raised had not been adjudicated so it was based on speculation.”
Then came the final letter from Bartelsmeyer which stated because of the lawsuit, the county attorney notified the Board of Supervisors and advised not to place the proposition on the ballot.
Waters stated, “The Repeal the AMA initiative followed the instructions we were given to a T. The Elections Department accepted the two drops of petition papers, certified the results and gave us the proposition number for the November ballot. That would not have been done if they thought it was not legal.”
However, Bartelsmeyer admitted he did not know the petition sheets had to be turned in all at once. Nor did he or Stevens look to verify all the petition statements were identical.
Waters said, “It is the will of the people that the initiative be put on the ballot and the AMA be repealed. Removing it from the ballot at this time will only make the support for it grow. We cannot let this latest attempt by big government subvert the will of the people. We must all stand together and say no to them.
“The AMA does not do anything to curtail big corporations overpumping. The AMA takes away small farmers’ and individuals’ grandfathered water rights. That is illegal.”
Christian Sawyer, a supporter of the AMA, replied to her comments, saying, “One thing I’ve learned over the last two years is that our elected officials and other government-adjacent people are not as familiar with statute as you might expect.
“And I’m sorry that many of our elected officials don’t know the law well enough. And I’m sorry that you lost your grandfathered rights on account of not having irrigated those vacant acres. When we’re in a place where our groundwater withdrawals are exceeding natural recharge by over 200%, and ground water levels are declining on average, and wells keep going dry, and local farms keep getting bought up by the big guys, there are no easy solutions. There just aren’t.”
Fellow AMA supporter Ben Leapple responded to Waters, “If all the things you ... said were true, they would hold up in court, wouldn’t they? Water is a public resource, stealing water from future generations for today’s corporate profits is not okay.”
He suggested the group organize an effort to remove state Rep. Gail Griffin for her lack of action on the underground water problems of the state’s rural areas. He claimed she “disallowed a rural management area designation or other such local water control from being discussed in her committee and to this day refuses to draft any such legislation.”
Griffin attended ADWR’s hearing on the Douglas basin AMA on June 28 and said, “The area’s economy is greatly supported by agricultural production and the presence of agriculture in the area. The management goal and plan for the Douglas AMA is to allow development of non-agricultural uses and economies and to preserve and protect uses and economies for as long as feasible, consistent with the necessity to preserve future water resources for nonagricultural uses.”
She pointed out the Legislature is offering $360 million to enhance water security in the state through the use of recharge projects, water districts’ infrastructure improvements, assistance with updating old irrigation systems, rural water studies and much more through grants.