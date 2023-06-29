DOUGLAS — Attorney General Kris Mayes received the thanks of a grateful community for traveling to Douglas to speak at the June 28 hearing of the Arizona Department of Water Resources on the management goal for the new Douglas basin Active Management Area.
She provided support for the quest to gain control of the declining groundwater supply and chided the ADWR for not providing more up-to-date information on Arizona’s groundwater supplies, especially in rural areas.
“ADWR has not conducted the kinds of hydrological studies that are already called for under the Groundwater Act in rural Arizona, and I have been clear that they need to do so without delay," Mayes said.
“Investors and high-water-intensity crop growers have either depleted their own aquifers in their own country, or are simply taking advantage of our lax water laws where they can. These entities have the money to drill deeper and deeper wells, some a half mile deep, while small farmers, ranchers and residents are left with dewatered wells and land subsidence. This isn’t sustainable for anyone.”
La Paz County is facing the same issues as the state allowed Saudi- and United Emirates-owned corporations to grow alfalfa in Arizona, Mayes said.
“The practice has led to the drilling of deep (wells), which have dewatered the wells of nearby residents and ranchers and caused fissures to open, all so the Saudis can send that alfalfa back to the Middle East to feed their cows. None of this makes sense. It’s not sustainable.”
Mayes has vowed to stop such pumping by repealing the land deal after a review uncovered inconsistencies in the application to drill new wells in La Paz County. Her investigation revealed the company does not pay for the water it uses. ADWR agreed to rescind the agreements.
Mayes emphasized, “The very fact that the voters here took matters into their own hands to create an AMA is a sign of the failure of the state to help local communities manage their groundwater supplies.
“I know how important rural Arizona is to our state. And I also know how often it feels like rural Arizona is ignored, taken for granted and doesn’t always have a seat at the table. I’m joining you here tonight, because I care deeply about this issue, and I care about your concerns.
“The objective of ADWR should be to ensure that the young people of Cochise County will be able to stay in Cochise County for their lives and for the lifetimes of their children, if that is what they desire.”
ADWR prepared a draft management goal for the Douglas AMA, which says, “The management goal of the Douglas AMA is to support the general economy and welfare of water users in the basin by attempting to reduce the rate of aquifer depletion by 2035 and every 10 years thereafter.”
Those attending the hearing believed the goal did not go far enough to stop the decline of groundwater.
McNeal resident Alice Hamers said, “With no water, there is no economy. ADWR needs to work with small and medium agricultural in order to add to the wellbeing of our communities.”
She did not like the word “attempting” in the management goal, and wanted ADWR to be more specific when its purpose is to end the decades-long depletion of the aquifer that covers about half the Sulfur Springs Valley from Sunsites to the border with Mexico.
The Douglas basin is home to many ranchers and small farm owners, some of whom have owned the land for more than 100 years and have made their living from the land.
The small agricultural outfits are concerned about losing their water to large agricultural farms that use groundwater to irrigate. Residential groundwater users have the same fears. Many have been forced to dig deeper wells, haul in water or sell their properties.
Those are the reasons behind the grassroots effort to get the AMA designation, a first in the state by citizen initiative. The five other Arizona AMAs were set in place by the state back in 1980.
In a monumental effort, residents within the basin collected enough signatures to get the measure before the people in the 2022 election. It passed in November with 52.52% of the vote.
The AMA establishes rules and regulations for the large groundwater users with a focus on maintaining an assured water supply. Wells with a flow of 35 gallons per minute or less are not impacted by the AMA. Only users of wells that pump 36 GPM and more are required to meter their wells and report their usage to the ADWR.
Michael Gregory, a McNeal resident, agreed with Hamers and said, “The goal should not be an aspirational ‘attempt,’ but a positive ‘action’ to effectively prevent further decline of the groundwater in the near and long term, and should do so in a way that protects and preserves the traditional small family farm and ranch ways of life and the rural residential demographic profile of the basin.
“The goal should not be to achieve planned depletion of the aquifer or any measures leading to that, but to prevent further decline, which was the stated purpose of those who proposed and campaigned for the Douglas AMA in the first place.
“The only water in the valley is groundwater accessed by wells. Certainly, our 20–year–plus drought is part of the problem, but by far the bigger part is that without state regulation, large–scale industrial agriculture from states and counties that have more protective rules have been moving in to take advantage of our laxity.”
Double Adobe farm owner Gerry Gonzales raises pecans and irrigates a pasture for his cattle. He has concerns about his water supply and that of his neighbors.
“It’s not right to allow people to come in and take our water. Get rid of the mega farms in Cochise County,” he said. “The basis of our economy is the small farmers and ranchers. Show me what you’re going to do to when people come here and take our water.”
State Reps. Gail Griffin and Lupe Diaz also made the drive from Phoenix to the border city to offer their thoughts. They did not understand why the boundary of the Douglas basin extended into Old Bisbee. The city gets its water through a well in Naco, Ariz., not the basin.
Diaz thought ADWR also needs to take into consideration that the basin does not end at the county line, but heads south into Mexico. He suggested ADWR come up with some data showing the water use there because those in Mexico are using groundwater in Aqua Prieta and parts south.
“Take that into consideration,” he said. “We are penalizing our own people."
The water decline and the drought “are not our fault,” he added.
Some at the hearing agreed.
Diaz and Griffin are researching grants for stormwater recharge of the Willcox and Douglas basins. The Willcox basin is in worse shape than the Douglas basin, and although an effort was made to establish a Willcox AMA, it failed to be approved by voters, which included some in Graham County.
Griffin noted the state has set aside $360 million to address the state’s water insecurity.
“We have money for recharge projects,” she said. “Ninety-five percent of our precipitation evaporates before it can sink into the ground. And, withdrawal amounts are less than they were 50 years ago.”
Recharge depends on the amount of precipitation. If there is no rain, there is no recharge.
Ash Dahlke, one of the organizers for Arizona Water Defenders, which started the initiative, stated plainly, “The goal is inadequate. It should be measurable as we asked in the January meeting. Residents deserve concrete solutions. Water belongs to the public at large and they have a right to it. This goal does not do much for the basin.”
In an emotional plea, Elaine Bailey of Elfrida knows firsthand the results of high intensity agricultural pumping. She has watched new fields plowed for orchards and grape vines and wells drilled for water during a time when all agricultural activities were to stop when the petitions to form the AMA were submitted to the county and approved.
“How is it even legal for this to happen?" she asked. "You can come down and I’ll show you what’s been done since last August. I want to see the water going to local farmers and ranchers, not big agriculture. This is our home. I live here.”
After reviewing some of the public comments online, Riverview Dairies, the biggest user of water in the valley often blamed for the decline in the water tables in Douglas and Willcox, had this to say: “We believe the management goal of the Douglas AMA should preserve existing agricultural economies in the AMA for as long as feasible, consistent with the necessity to preserve future water supplies for non-irrigation purposes.”
Riverview suggested setting AMA goals for a 50-year period to allow time for technological advancement, development of drought resistant crop varieties and for intentional, paced adaption.
Also suggested: “a clause to stop all agricultural irrigation when the static aquifer level reaches a certain point would also be a helpful failsafe lever that could be pulled if recharge is not as robust as it is expected to be.”
A group called the Coalition of Farmers, which includes the San Ysidro farm in McNeal, the Terry family farms in Bowie, Whitewater Farms of Elfrida and the Double Adobe farm registered their concerns to ADWR on the AMA.
The coalition stated, “We represent multi-generational pioneer farms of the basin, some of which have been in operation since the 1940s. Our farms range from four acres up to 5,500 acres and represent a collective 12,000–plus acres that produce a variety of crops such as alfalfa, dry beans, corn, cotton, pecans, peppers, melons, root crops and winter squash. The farms employ a pool of jobs for the local community and their crops supply large agricultural markets, as well as local ranchers, land owners, school districts, food banks, and farmers markets. We are truly rooted in our communities’ legacy as an agricultural economy and are committed to its continued existence.
“We farmers believe that in reducing water use 1% per year over the next 25 years, we can maintain the financial viability of our farming operations, while at the same time move towards long–term water sustainability for the basin. However, we would like to see exceptions for farms under 200 acres, whose water use is minimal. We suggest that we should convene every five years to reevaluate this conservation approach, in the case that our water conditions improve as a result of recharge and water reductions. As lifelong residents of the community, we see the necessity to preserve our livelihoods, which are the backbone of the local economy, as well as our most precious resource, water, so that our children and future generations will be able to continue our legacy.”
Stephanie Smallhouse, Arizona Farm Bureau Federation president, wrote, “Agriculture production is a major economic driver for this region and should be considered as the central consideration of the management goal. We believe the goal for this AMA should be to preserve future water resources for agriculture uses for as long as feasible, and in certain instances fairly transferable to other uses as those uses arise.
“While there are similar challenges between this basin and others under an AMA, there is a significant difference that must be taken into account when establishing the goal and the subsequent management plan.
"Unlike other AMA’s in the state, the Douglas area will not have access to Colorado River Water delivered through the Central Arizona Project. This is significant as other management areas rely heavily on these water resources to meet their needs while working toward their own management goals. The lack of this additional water resource should also be heavily weighted when establishing to goal for this area.”
ADWR AMA Project Manager Michellsey Benally and John Riggins, statewide planning manager, conducted the hearing. At its conclusion, they said the suggestions and desires of the people who spoke or sent or emailed their comments would be considered.
ADWR will finalize the plan within 30 days of the hearing. Whether or not the management plan will include the requests of the speakers and those who provided comments in other ways is up to the agency.
If the goal is completed and adopted, August could intiate the management development process.