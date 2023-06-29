DOUGLAS — Attorney General Kris Mayes received the thanks of a grateful community for traveling to Douglas to speak at the June 28 hearing of the Arizona Department of Water Resources on the management goal for the new Douglas basin Active Management Area.

She provided support for the quest to gain control of the declining groundwater supply and chided the ADWR for not providing more up-to-date information on Arizona’s groundwater supplies, especially in rural areas.

