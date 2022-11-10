BISBEE — It looks like the Douglas basin Active Management Area is a done deal as those in favor of Proposition 422 have a favorable lead over those who opposed it, according to the latest results of the 2022 midterm election.

As of Thursday at 5:16 p.m., 2,458 voted for the AMA with 2,041 voting no. Most of those votes came from early ballots.

