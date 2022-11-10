BISBEE — It looks like the Douglas basin Active Management Area is a done deal as those in favor of Proposition 422 have a favorable lead over those who opposed it, according to the latest results of the 2022 midterm election.
As of Thursday at 5:16 p.m., 2,458 voted for the AMA with 2,041 voting no. Most of those votes came from early ballots.
The new AMA would join the five existing AMAs formed after the Groundwater Management Act of 1980, which gives the Arizona Department of Water Resources responsibility for administering groundwater regulation if the proposition passes. In addition to prohibiting new irrigation, AMAs require farmers, municipalities and industrial operations to conserve groundwater.
The move to establish an AMA was pushed by the Arizona Water Defenders, a group of Cochise County residents and well owners/
"This is a great day for the future of our communities and our economy in the Douglas Basin," said AWD Chairwoman Ash Dahlke in a statement. "Active management of our groundwater will help us create a more stable water supply that we all can count on for the long term."
Kathleen Ferris, one of the architects of the 1980 Groundwater Management Act and one of the first directors of ADWR, said, "This is a great win for the Douglas Basin and the whole state of Arizona. It shows that grassroots efforts can succeed where government inaction has failed. Congratulations to voters who recognized the need to put a stop to the over-expansion of industrial agriculture and preserve a supply of groundwater for the future. Kudos to the Arizona Water Defenders who, against all odds, led the effort to get these propositions on the ballot."
The AWD led the volunteer effort to bring water usage in the Douglas basin under some control. The basin extends from Elfrida down to the border with Mexico. AWD volunteers spent hours talking to people who live within the basin to gain support for stopping the growth of high production agricultural wells that have led to the groundwater problems.
For the past several years, more citizens have been suffering from wells going dry. While there are those who can afford the several thousand dollars to go deeper, many cannot and have been forced to haul in water or made the reluctant, sometimes heartbreaking, decision to sell their homesteads.
Several community meetings were held to inform landowners the pros of forming the AMA, which at times got a little heated as some feared they would be giving up their control of groundwater and turning it over to the state. AWD, however, remained steadfast in the fact the AMA would give control back to the community and property owners would have a say in the goals of underground water management.
Even though much of the Douglas Groundwater Basin is in an Irrigation Non–Expansion Area created under the Groundwater Management Act in 1980, the designation only prohibits new irrigation, not the amount of groundwater that farmers can pump out of the basin, said Dahlke.
“Passage of the ballot measure to designate the Douglas Basin as an AMA creates additional conservation measures, such as requiring farms irrigating with non–exempt wells pumping more than 35 gallons a minute to put in place conservation methods or best management practices. Well spacing regulations will also go into effect."
Those who have a well that pumps 35 gallons per minute or less are exempt from AMA restrictions.
ADWR will propose a groundwater management goal and plan for the Douglas Basin and must then hold public hearings and take public comment before finalizing the goal and plan. The governor will appoint a five-member Groundwater Users Advisory Council to provide advice and recommendations to ADWR. GUAC meetings will be open to the public.
The ADWR director may also provide subsequent management plans to be performed within the time set for reaching the management goal.
"While we wish that the risks to our groundwater had never brought us to this point, we're proud to have joined our neighbors in doing what we need to in order to protect our lives and livelihoods," AWD Treasurer Rebekah Wilce said. "We look forward to participating in the public process of crafting a goal and plan so that they reflect our communities' needs."
A ballot measure guided by AWD to designate the Willcox Groundwater Basin, also within Sulphur Springs Valley, as an AMA, appears to have failed. As of Thursday at 5:16 p.m, the vote was 1,982 against the proposition and 1,220 for it. The Willcox basin extends into Graham County and the tally as of Thursday afternoon was 80 no votes and 31 yes votes.