DOUGLAS — Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) staff will hold a meeting on the newly established active management area (AMA) in the Douglas basin on Thursday, Jan. 5, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Douglas High School.
For those not able to attend in person, there is a virtual meeting link on the ADWR public meetings page. Go to "Douglas AMA Stakeholder Workshop" listed on Jan. 5 to connect with the meeting online at: https://new.azwater.gov/meetings.
They will discuss the next steps in the process to move forward with a plan to help preserve the declining water table in the basin.
When the county Board of Supervisors approved the 2022 mid-term election results on Dec. 1, it made the AMA official for all within the Douglas basin. Voters approved the AMA with 3,170 yes votes to 2,664 no votes.
The basin stretches from Sunizona to Douglas and incorporates Gleeson, Elfrida, McNeal, Double Adobe, Old Bisbee and Pirtleville from the Pedregosa and Perilla mountains on the east to the Mule and Dragoon Mountains to the west.
The prohibition on irrigation of new acres within the basin, with certain limited exceptions, now remains in effect permanently, according to ADWR.
“Additionally, a person may withdraw groundwater from a nonexempt well having a pump with a maximum capacity greater than 35 gallons per minute only if the person holds a right to withdraw the groundwater,” stated ADWR. “Individuals must apply for grandfathered rights by Mar. 1, 2024.
“Only those lands that were legally irrigated in the five years preceding Aug. 30, 2022, may be irrigated within the basin. Irrigate means to apply water to two or more acres of land to produce plants or parts of plants for sale or human consumption, or for use as feed for livestock, range livestock, or poultry.”
In AMAs, nonexempt wells may be drilled, replaced or deepened only with the approval of the director. Those applications are subject to rules governing the location of new wells and replacement wells to “prevent unreasonably increasing damage to surrounding land or to other users from the concentration of wells.”
Wells that draw 35 gallons per minute or less, which are commonly found on residential properties, are exempt from the AMA guidelines.
The AMA will administer state law, develop and implement groundwater management plans and explore ways of augmenting water supplies to meet future needs and “develop public policy in order to promote efficient use and an equitable allocation of available water supplies. Statutory management goals for each AMA guide the policies for managing water in these areas.”
A five–member Groundwater Users Advisory Council (GUAC) will be appointed by the governor for a six–year term to represent groundwater users and local people can apply for membership on the council. It “provides advice and recommendations to the AMA director on groundwater management programs and policies within the AMA.” The GUAC appointed in relation to an AMA may only advise, not govern it. Locals knowledgeable about the water situation in the basin may apply for appointment to the committee.
ADWR will establish a “directory of all applications that are received for a certificate of grandfathered right and will provide a notice of the availability of the registry after the deadline for filing applications has passed. Any person residing in the AMA will be permitted to file a written objection to any application and request a hearing on the application within 180 days of the date of the director’s notice. Objections may be made only on the basis that the information in the application is incorrect or insufficient to issue a certificate.”
ADWR has updated the Douglas AMA web page and it now has applications for certificates of irrigation grandfathered rights and for substantial capital Investments. All documents can be sent digitally to earp@azwater.gov or mailed to 1802 W. Jackson St. Box 79, Phoenix, AZ 85007.
