DOUGLAS — Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) staff will hold a meeting on the newly established active management area (AMA) in the Douglas basin on Thursday, Jan. 5, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Douglas High School.

For those not able to attend in person, there is a virtual meeting link on the ADWR public meetings page. Go to "Douglas AMA Stakeholder Workshop" listed on Jan. 5 to connect with the meeting online at: https://new.azwater.gov/meetings.

