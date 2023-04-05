DOUGLAS — As plans for the management of the Douglas Active Management Area get underway, the Arizona Department of Water Resources has scheduled a meeting from 4-6 p.m. at Douglas High School on Tuesday, April 11.
After the county Board of Supervisors approved the 2022 election results on Dec. 1, 2022, a number of restrictions went into place regarding groundwater use.
A portion of the Douglas basin was previously designated as an Iirrigation Non-Expansion Area, but it did not stop increased withdrawal from the aquifer.
Arizona Water Defenders, a grassroots political action committee, led the effort to get the Douglas AMA passed. The AMA will establish conservation measures, such as requiring farms irrigating with non—exempt wells (those that pump more than 35 gallons per minute) to put in place best management practices. Well spacing regulations will go into effect.
The AMA placed a permanent freeze on any new irrigation throughout the entire basin and required nonexempt wells to register with ADWR.
Agricultural well owners and non-irrigation well owners with pumps exceeding 35 GPM have to apply for a certificate of non-irrigation grandfathered rights from ADWR.
If there has been a substantial capital investment in irrigation, ADWR will address those as people submit their applications.
All wells pumping 35 GPM or less are exempt from AMA restrictions.
While the conservation of groundwater is important to maintain the health of the aquifer, a number of ranchers, farmers and landowners still want to support “the well-being and economic stability of communities throughout the basin, which are strongly centered on family farms and ranches and the small businesses that service those operations,” as stated in a form letter to ADWR.
Groundwater users Arevalos Farm, Ysidero Farm, Bare 7 Ranch, Essary Farm and Ranch, Noble Ranch and Double Adobe Farm and a number of residents signed the letter.
The letter stated, “We are hopeful that an AMA can be structured to support locally-owned farms and ranches, which often do not have the same resources as the large, out-of-state operations now growing in our basin. Locally-based irrigators have a strong incentive to conserve water, if given the opportunity and support.
“We aim to stay informed and would like to be as engaged as possible in the process — including in the appointment of Groundwater Users Advisory Council (GUAC) members. We ask that the Director petition the Governor to elect GUAC members who are locally nominated and supported, and who represent the interests of all stakeholders in our basin.”
The letter asked for updates from ADWR regarding the AMA process, that announcements of draft goal, plan and public hearings be frequent and easily accessible and they requested that ADWR communicate directly with basin water users, such as through an email lists.
Residents send form letters
Greg Sweatt with Whitewater Irrigation also reflected on the agricultural industry in the county and suggested restricting pumping only after all other conservation methods are given a chance, like rainwater collection and injection wells.
Steven Helfrich requested ADWR develop a 3—D computer model of the whole basin and an interactive website with copious information to include surface to groundwater drainage maps, property ownership, land uses, existing irrigation users and municipal water. He noted the “AMA is not just about irrigation water use.”
Ben Dale of Bisbee asked to have the fees ADWR wants to charge for staff time to handle all the regulatory paperwork be reduced. It can cost $500 to $1,000 depending on the type of application, up to $10,000.
“These fees are prohibitive to some small growers and irrigation rights holders,” he said. “We ask the fees be based on income, rather than these high rate fixed fees. A simple way to do this would be to waive application fees for irrigation rights holders who can demonstrate financial hardship.”
Diana LaMar, Douglas, recommended maintaining “current groundwater levels, and mitigating ground subsidence, earth fissures and related property and infrastructure damage. If replenishing the aquifer is possible, I would like that to be an added goal. Preserve future water supplies for non-irrigation uses with respect to big ag. Groundwater draws should be limited and balanced with aquifer recharge rates within 20 years or something reasonable.”
She also suggested water usage fees for large corporations and agriculture users. “Something must be done regarding the current corporate, big agriculture and dairy water thieves.
“I hope the goal is not simply focused on irrigation, but that there could be coordination and education on local and regional water usage. Put in place requirements for water conservation and sustainability processes. With that in mind, it would be prudent to include our friends south of the border. I agree with the suggestion to provide a map of the entire basin, including Agua Prieta. We need a holistic approach.”
Sharon Rock of Bisbee recommended ADWR “create a sustainable water economy by 2030 where inflow to the aquifer is on average equal to the outflow. Perhaps five-year rolling averages could be used to determine equilibrium. This would likely also mitigate ground subsidence, earth fissures, and related property and infrastructure damage.”
Thomas Johnson suggested ADWR “publish every two years an assessment of the hydrological conditions, rates of groundwater withdraw, and groundwater levels within the Douglas AMA, with a particular focus on areas of concern, such as the Elfrida Subsidence Area. If, pursuant to these assessments, subsidence and earth fissures are found to be occurring, or worsening, the agency shall conduct a review of groundwater withdraws in the area of the subsidence and fissures” and determine whether to implement steps to reduce them.
Michael Gregory, McNeal resident and environmental activist, stated, “The goal of the Douglas AMA should be straightforward: to assure the long-term sustainability of the aquifer for the long term viability of the rural, small farm and ranch economy and lifestyle. In other words, the goal must be: no more water out than goes in. ‘Planned depletion, slower rate of withdrawal’ or other halfway measures are not acceptable. No more out than in. Which is to say, caps on withdrawal from non-exempt wells, especially those of mega operations. A significant number of conservation plans must be put in place in the first planning cycle.”
Even Riverview Dairy, the largest operation in the county in the Willcox basin, offered suggestions. Rudy Schmidt, an engineer with Riverview, wrote, “A clause to stop all agricultural irrigation when the static aquifer level reaches a certain point would also be a helpful fail-safe lever that could be pulled if the recharge isn’t as robust as it is expected to be.
“We would like to see the AMA strategies and tactics reviewed every 10 years and feel the first 10 years should be used to build the baseline by monitoring all irrigation wells with flowmeters, establish grandfathered total water rights, and construct a rural water system for non-irrigation use which would most-effectively ensure the physical, legal, and continuous availability of water to all non-irrigation users.”
ADWR is planning on having public hearings and adoption of the management goals completed as early as June. The management plans could be adopted in late 2024.
Visit the website at https://new.azwater.gov/ama/douglas-ama for more information.