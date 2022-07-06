BISBEE — Come November, voters in the Sulphur Springs Valley within the Willcox and Douglas aquifers will have the opportunity to decide if they want to establish Active Management Areas to try to protect their groundwater.
The Sulphur Springs Valley has long been an agricultural community with family farms and ranches for more than 100 years. However, vast agricultural land purchases over the past few years have caused concern as wells dry up and some property owners are faced with decisions — spend thousands of dollars on deepening an existing well or drilling a new one, haul in water, or, lastly, sell their land and homes.
In an active campaign to get the two AMAs on the ballot, volunteers of Arizona Water Defenders, a nonprofit grassroots community group, canvassed communities between Douglas and Willcox and managed to get more than the required number of signatures of registered voters.
AMAs are areas within the state subject to statutory and administrative regulations regarding the withdrawal and use of groundwater, according to the Arizona Department of Water Resources. Each AMA must have a management goal to guide water management as set by the state statutes. The director of the ADWR is required to adopt a management plan for each AMA that is updated on a periodic basis and must be designed to assist the AMA in reaching or maintaining its management goal.
Small–scale users like residential and small farmer wells that pump less than 35 gallons a minute are exempt from AMA management.
Voters have to approve the measures on the ballot in November before anything can be done. If they pass, an advisory board will be appointed by the governor for six-year terms.
ADWR says the Groundwater Users Advisory Council may only advise an AMA, not govern it. Its members are appointed “to represent the users of groundwater” in the AMA. It advises the area director for the AMA, makes “recommendations on groundwater management programs and policies for the active management area,” and may comment on draft management plans.
The community is guaranteed input into the process of creating and adopting management goals and plans for a new AMA through public hearings. If the goals and plans do not meet the community’s needs, the law allows the community to challenge them through a process of judicial review.
Residents can initiate groundwater protections through the 1980 Groundwater Management Act. When the state paid no heed to the concerns of people in Sulphur Springs Valley, AWD was formed and gained broad support.
On Wednesday, July 6, signatures for the Douglas basin were submitted to the county election office, making it the second such ballot initiative in the state, said Rebekah Wilce, treasurer of the AWD, in a press release.
In May, a ballot initiative for the Willcox Groundwater Basin AMA was approved.
Though part of the Douglas Basin was designated an Irrigation Non–Expansion Area in 1980, “it has proved to be inadequate to prevent the overdraft of groundwater by the high–capacity pumps typically used in agricultural operations,” Wilce said.
Volunteers collected 2,240 signatures, more than the 10% required, for the petition to put the AMA on the ballot.
Wilce said registered voters in Sunizona, Elfrida, McNeal, Pirtleville, Douglas, Saginaw, Old Bisbee and the surrounding areas signed the petitions.
Kathleen Ferris, an architect of the 1980 Groundwater Management Act and one of the first directors of ADWR, stated, “It’s a critical moment for the Douglas area and the time to act has arrived.”
There have been many local, state, national and even international news reports on the severe fissures and land subsidence problems within the Willcox basin, but the Douglas basin is experiencing some of the same problems.
Land subsidence in the Elfrida area of the Douglas basin was greater than 2.8 inches a year, according to the ADWR’s latest subsidence rate maps, Wilce said. From 2009 to 2019, the median drop in groundwater levels in the basin was 1 to 3 feet a year, according to the Arizona Water Blueprint from the Kyl Center for Water Policy at Morrison Institute at Arizona State University.
Mary Ann Capehart, AWD research coordinator, said, “Are massive corporate farms really in keeping with the rural character of our county? We need to think carefully about the impact of agricultural operations that use millions of gallons of water a day, draining our aquifer and threatening access to well water for all but the most affluent in the Sulphur Springs Valley.”
Ashley Dahlke, AWD chairwoman, stated, “More than 2,000 people signed the Douglas Basin AMA petition because they know our groundwater needs better protection from overpumping. Voting for the Willcox and Douglas AMAs is a positive step toward a stable water supply for the long term.”
In March, Dahlke and Wilce turned in 909 signatures from voters in the Willcox basin, well more than needed to get it on the ballot even though 20 signatures were disqualified. It was the first time an AMA was sought by voters. The signatures were verified by the county recorder and the county Board of Supervisors were apprised of the ballot measure in a work session in May.
During the work session, Supervisor Ann English stated for the record the county had nothing to do with the ballot measures and that they were undertaken by citizens.
There are five AMAs in the state: Phoenix, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Prescott and Tucson. Two Irrigation Non-Expansion Areas were established in Joseph City and Harquahala.
For information on the Willcox and Douglas AMAs, visit the AWD website at https://www.arizonawaterdefenders.com/ and the ADWR website at https://new.azwater.gov/ama.