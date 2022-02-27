DOUGLAS — Douglas residents Brittany and Nathan Darus are known throughout the dog competition world as being regular participants in K9 Frisbee Toss and Fetch League.
They have competed in various competitions throughout the state and Western U.S. In September the Daruses brought a K9 Frisbee Toss and Fetch dog competition to Douglas. This was the first time Douglas has hosted an event of this type.
Forty-three competitors from throughout the state came to Douglas to compete. While this competition was taking place other K9 Frisbee Toss and Fetch competitions were taking place across the country. Once results from the various cities were tallied and entered into a database, the national rankings were released.
According to its website, K9 Frisbee Toss & Fetch is one of the fastest growing dog sports on the planet. League play, with more than 4,000 competitors, is held five times per year in more than 200 cities worldwide.
Darus said there is no special breed of dog needed to participate, it just takes one season of toss and fetch.
Brittney and Nathan have hosted this competition the last three years, the previous two years in Phoenix where they were part of the Phoenix Area Disc Dogs. After moving to Douglas they created the Border Area Disc Dogs of Arizona.
“We decided to host this event to bring people to the great city of Douglas,” Brittany said in an article that appeared in the Herald/Review. “It was also so that Arizona competitors had a place to compete that was away from the heat of Phoenix, but still in Arizona. The first year that this competition was held most competitors from Arizona traveled to Southern California to compete.
“Last year most of us from Arizona made the trip to Payson to compete, and (last) year with COVID we were given the opportunity to be a regional host, which gave people a choice on where to go to compete.
“Nate and I will both be competing. I will be competing with our dog Aespyn. We took third place in our division last year, and Nate will be competing with our dog Aquiles and possibly also Accellerando. Accel also competed last year, but did not place.”
Toss and fetch is a game played with one person and one dog, called a team, and is played multiple times throughout the year. Each toss and fetch season is five weeks long. During the season, each team gets two rounds per week lasting just 60 seconds for each round.
“The goal is to score as many points as possible in the 60 seconds,” Brittany said. “Toss and fetch is played on a field that is 50 yards long with each section of the field being worth a different amount of points. The dog can earn an extra half point by catching with all four paws in the air.”
Nathan and Brittany — band instructors at Douglas High School and Paul Huber Middle School — have six dogs, mostly border collies and border collie mixes, and five of the six love to play toss and fetch.
“This season we are both competing with two dogs,” Brittany said. “Nate is competing with Aquiles, who took first place at our event in September, and he is also competing with our dog Accel, he also competed with Accel at the event in September. I am competing with Aespyn, and with Accel. As of right now the Douglas team is ranked number 28 out of 68 teams competing this season.”
Brittany states there are now seven teams located in Arizona and six of the seven, including Douglas, are ranked in the top 30 teams.
“Nate is currently ranked number 41 in his division, Handler division, with Aquiles, and I am ranked number 47 in my division, Master division, with Aespyn,” she said. “We currently do not have another event scheduled other than the upcoming season of Toss and Fetch that will start the weekend of February 26. As of right now we are the only club in Cochise County, and we are always looking for new people to come out and join in the fun of playing frisbee with their dog.”
To find out more about this amazing competition visit Home - K9 Frisbee Toss & Fetch | Disc Dog League (tossandfetch.com)