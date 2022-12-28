BISBEE — The Douglas Police Department will provide backup for the Southeastern Arizona Communications center in cases of emergency thanks to a $250,000 grant from the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.

SEACOM provides 911 emergency services countywide through dispatchers who have extensive training in call taking, dispatching appropriate resources to a request for service and providing support for field units while they are on a call. The goal is to provide a consistent standard of service allowing for expedited patient care and the possibility of saving lives that otherwise could have been lost due to extended response time throughout the county, while enhancing scene safety for callers, bystanders and first responders.

