BISBEE — The Douglas Police Department will provide backup for the Southeastern Arizona Communications center in cases of emergency thanks to a $250,000 grant from the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.
SEACOM provides 911 emergency services countywide through dispatchers who have extensive training in call taking, dispatching appropriate resources to a request for service and providing support for field units while they are on a call. The goal is to provide a consistent standard of service allowing for expedited patient care and the possibility of saving lives that otherwise could have been lost due to extended response time throughout the county, while enhancing scene safety for callers, bystanders and first responders.
The backup system will allow dispatchers to respond to calls if the center in Sierra Vista loses power.
Cochise County jail commander Ken Bradshaw told the Board of Supervisors during Tuesday’s meeting Douglas was the only agency that could provide the needed backup system. The money will be used to fund a redundant outside-the-radio-network dispatch console between the Douglas Police Department and SEACOM.
“The ORNI consoles allow the remote operation of dispatch console services at SEACOM through a secure virtual private network. The VPN provides that radio link to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office radio system, thus allowing the remote dispatch console the same functionality as the one installed at SEACOM,” Bradshaw said.
The grant was unanimously approved by Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby.
Opioid settlement approved
The supervisors also approved a $250,000 opioid settlement with Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich for the purpose of opioid abatement efforts. The payout is the result of a massive class action lawsuit brought against pharmaceutical companies that produced opioids.
Sheriff Mark Dannels said Brnovich secured consent judgments with Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen — the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors — and Johnson & Johnson, which manufactured and marketed opioids. Arizona and its political subdivisions will receive more than $540 million over the next 18 years from the consent judgments for opioid treatment, prevention and education.
The One Arizona Plan provides funding for programs to prevent overdose deaths and reduce other harms caused by substance use and includes reporting requirements for greater transparency of how money is used. The idea is to “expeditiously distribute funds from future opioid settlements across Arizona. The agreement ensures that Arizona will receive the maximum amount of money available from future opioid settlements, including one under review with Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Johnson & Johnson.”
According to the One Arizona Plan, “The Arizona Legislature appropriated a portion of the settlement during the 2022 legislative session to provide funding for grant programs to address and alleviate opioid abuse across the state. The state will endeavor to prioritize up to 30% of the state share for opioid education and advertising related to awareness, addiction or treatment.”
Dannels plans to use the funding to highlight the problems with drug addiction in an anti-drug campaign and plans to purchase “anti-drug swag” for educational community outreach purposes. The grant will also fund a vehicle for such use and personnel costs.
It is just the first payment in the settlement agreement and more money will be coming to the county, added Dannels.
More radar for vehicles
Dannels also received approval for a $48,664 grant from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, which will be used to purchase 17 radar units to enhance the selective traffic enforcement program. Targeted areas for enforcement will be driving under influence, distracted driver enforcement, aggressive driver enforcement, educational and prevention activities and community events designed to educate the public on impaired, distracted and aggressive driving.
The radar units will replace some outdated units in patrol vehicles and some will go in the new vehicles he is purchasing with other state funds.
The next meeting of the supervisors will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
