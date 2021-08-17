An attorney representing a 14-year-old boy accused of making a pipe bomb in his Douglas residence asked a judge Monday to keep the youngster in juvenile detention while she seeks a review of his competency.
In a rare request based on the uniqueness of the case, Cochise County Legal Advocate Xochitl Orozco also requested that the weekly detention review hearings being held for suspect Carlos Eduardo Santacruz cease because they're giving the youngster and his mother false hope that the teen could be released.
"I'm not going to request his release at this time," Orozco said Monday in a detention review hearing in Cochise County Superior Court Judge Terry Bannon's courtroom. "I'm going to file for a review for competency."
Orozco requested the next detention review hearing be scheduled in three weeks.
Bannon explained why she holds juvenile detention review hearings weekly. Some of the key reasons include allowing the court to "set eyes" on the minor to determine how he or she is doing so parents can see and hear the youngster.
The teenager was remanded to juvenile court in early August. The boy was being held at the Cochise County Jail and had been charged as an adult. He was arrested in May after authorities found one pipe bomb and the makings of a second in a back room of the residence he shares with his mother and older brother.
Prior to his arrest, the teen caught the attention of federal investigators in the spring because of the posts he made on social media in support of terroristic acts and beliefs. Investigators said Santacruz also provided instructions on how to make a bomb in his posts.
When he was indicted in May, his offenses included inducing to promote terrorism, furnishing and assisting in acts of terrorism, facilitating an act of terrorism and misconduct involving weapons. He has been held at the Cochise County Jail ever since his arrest and was charged as an adult.
At a hearing in front of Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal earlier this month, Orozco requested that Santacruz be remanded to the juvenile justice system because of his age and because of his severe mental health issues. The boy is autistic.
Cardinal agreed, citing among other issues that Santacruz would likely receive the mental health care he needs in juvenile detention.
At Monday's hearing, Orozco requested that the weekly detention review hearings be stopped in Santacruz's case.
"Your honor, I think this is a very unique case, but the hearings are more harmful than good," she said. "I believe they are giving him and the family hope that he is being released, but that's not a possibility..."
Orozco also asked that a tutor be assigned to Santacruz at the juvenile facility he is currently at in Santa Cruz County.
The judge denied the request for a continuance and scheduled another detention review hearing for next Monday, albeit for only five minutes.
Bannon said that while the hearings are called "detention review," both Santacruz and his mother should realize that Orozco is not advocating for his release.
Bannon also said that she wanted Santacruz's family to know that "the court has not forgotten that Carlos is still in detention."