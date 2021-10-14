If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
A Douglas teenager accused of killing a man in August was found in Agua Prieta and was arrested by investigators earlier this week, police said.
Raul Peralta Navalles was taken to the Douglas Port of Entry late Monday evening by Mexican authorities and was handed over to Douglas Police detectives, said police spokeswoman Officer Jamilette Barrios.
Navalles is accused of first degree murder in the death of another Douglas man on Aug. 15, investigators said. The unidentified victim was found unresponsive with signs of trauma at a house at the 1300 block of Fourth Street, Barrios said. Investigators spent several hours at the residence and determined the manner of death was homicide.
During that time, detectives developed the name of a suspect and a warrant was put out for Navalles' arrest, Barrios said.
Douglas Police worked closely with Mexican authorities after learning that Navalles had gone to Agua Prieta, Barrios said. Agua Prieta authorities brought Navalles through the Port of Entry at 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Navalles also had two outstanding warrants for failure to appear on traffic violations in Douglas, Barrios said.
Barrios said Douglas investigators are grateful to surrounding agencies and Mexican authorities for their help on the case.
On Thursday afternoon, Navalles appeared in Cochise County Superior Court for a bail evidentiary hearing to determine whether he should continue to be held without bond.
Several of Navalles' relatives sat in the courtroom, including his mother, who wiped tears from her eyes when her son was led out in handcuffs.
The hearing was continued, however, after Public Defender Eugene Marquez told Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal that his office needed more time to familiarize themselves with the case.
A bail evidentiary hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 19 at 1:30 p.m.
Navalles remains at the Cochise County Jail without bond.