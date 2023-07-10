Tori Beth DeHerrera

Tori Beth DeHerrera

Tori Beth DeHerrera has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for homicide following the shooting of Ricardo Vega at the Travelers Motel in Douglas last year. Her sentence came as a result of a settlement with the Cochise County Attorney’s Office. 

On March 24, 2022, DeHerrera was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, possession or use of dangerous drugs, possession or use of narcotic drugs, misconduct involving weapons and tampering with physical evidence. 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?