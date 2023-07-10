Tori Beth DeHerrera has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for homicide following the shooting of Ricardo Vega at the Travelers Motel in Douglas last year. Her sentence came as a result of a settlement with the Cochise County Attorney’s Office.
On March 24, 2022, DeHerrera was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, possession or use of dangerous drugs, possession or use of narcotic drugs, misconduct involving weapons and tampering with physical evidence.
Police records show that Vega was shot in the head by DeHerrera around 4 a.m. on March 20, 2022. DeHerrera told detectives from the Douglas Police Department that she had been getting high with Vega and several other people in the motel room that night.
A toxicology report from the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner showed Vega had a high level of fentanyl and an extreme level of methamphetamine in his blood at the time of his death.
DeHerrera told investigators she shot Vega because he was “coming at me.” The man who discovered Vega’s body told investigators that he saw DeHerrara outside Vega’s room early in the morning on March 20 uttering “he came at me.”
DeHerrera pled guilty to second-degree murder and the use of methamphetamine. The deal came after the Cochise County Attorney’s office agreed to drop the charge of premeditated first-degree murder, which carries a life sentence.
She will not be eligible for early release from the 16-year prison sentence. Once released, she will be placed on probation for two years for the methamphetamine charges.
