elections

Voting machines at the Cochise County Elections Department.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

BISBEE — There was much talk over the past two years about the Elections Procedure Manual, the bible for elections directors and county recorders.

The manual is to be updated in the odd years, but the 2019 draft manual submitted by then Secretary of State Katie Hobbs prior to the 2020 presidential election was refused by former Gov. Doug Ducey and former Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?