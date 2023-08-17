BISBEE — There was much talk over the past two years about the Elections Procedure Manual, the bible for elections directors and county recorders.
The manual is to be updated in the odd years, but the 2019 draft manual submitted by then Secretary of State Katie Hobbs prior to the 2020 presidential election was refused by former Gov. Doug Ducey and former Attorney General Mark Brnovich.
When Cochise County Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd, County Recorder David Stevens, and a number of residents decided they wanted to hand count ballots during the 2022 election, the fact the approval of the revised manual never happened provided one of the reasons to contest the 2022 election.
Now, a new draft proposed by Secretary of State Adrian Fontes was open to public comment. But Fontes reduced the time allotted for comment from 30 days to 15, a change not acceptable to many like the All Voting is Local, Arizona Center for Empowerment and Common Cause Arizona organizations.
After considering the comments from the public and making possible changes, Fontes has to have the draft manual to Gov. Hobbs and Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes by Oct. 1. They will decide if the manual follows Arizona law. They have to approve it by Dec. 31 for the 2024 election cycle.
According to Fontes, “Once approved, rules in the manual have the force of law. The manual’s purpose is to prescribe rules to achieve and maintain the maximum degree of correctness, impartiality, uniformity and efficiency.”
The manual covers procedures for: “early voting and election day voting; producing, distributing, collecting, counting, tabulating, and storing ballots and the transmittal of election materials to absent military and overseas voters.”
Some of the changes Fontes made are necessary to bring the manual up to date with Arizona Revised Statutes, which were established as law in the 2022 legislation, though two House bills are being challenged in Arizona federal district court.
The new manual also clarifies applicable rules for determining residency for voters who are homeless or transient and those who have nonstandard residential addresses, which are addresses that do not exist according to the U.S. Postal Service address database.
It also establishes security, transport and custody requirements for voted ballots on Election Day and those from early voting.
In Chapter 11 of the manual, the hand count issue is addressed. It prohibits a full hand count or manual tabulation of ballots in any federal, state or county elections, except as authorized by ARS 16-602 for instances of required hand counts of ballots from precincts randomly selected.
Early voting ballots must use secrecy mailing envelopes for early ballots and “shall be accepted for processing so long as the completed ballot affidavit is also returned with the voted ballot.”
The manual also affirms the newly formed No Labels political party as a newly recognized political party statewide.
All Voting is Local, Arizona Center for Empowerment and Common Cause Arizona hosted a conversation on the manual to brief the public on “how the critically important manual impacts every Arizona voter. The manual has been a historically collaborative and extensive process that establishes the logistics that allow every voter across the state equal access to the ballot box.”
The groups said, “The language around curbside voting for voters with disabilities has actually been strengthened in this initial draft. It changes ‘should’ to ‘shall’ be made available as a reasonable accommodation.”
A disabled voter last year in Cochise County who wanted to vote curbside was accommodated after a complaint.
The organizations requested additions to secure voting procedures.
- In-person early voting must be widely available for general and presidential primary elections.
- The manual must ensure that Native American voters have equal access to the ballot by requiring counties to consult with tribal governments.
- The manual must include explicit provisions explaining the rights of detained voters and require jail and elections officials to facilitate voting for detained people.
- County recorders must make robust efforts to contact voters after returned mail or to notify them about incomplete or missing information.
- The manual must guard against abusive and frivolous challenges to voters and their cast ballots.
- The manual must delete provisions currently being litigated.
Rosemary Avila with All Voting Is Local said she wanted to see more effort provided to those registered voters in jail who have not been convicted of a crime. They should be allowed to vote and efforts should be made to accommodate them in an election.
Another recommendation was to provide “more robust testing” of the election system and tabulation machines to alleviate voter concerns.
The draft manual is provided on the secretary’s website at: https://azsos.gov/elections/about-elections/elections-procedures-manual.