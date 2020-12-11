A first degree murder case involving a drive-by shooting on Fry Boulevard has been designated a "complex" case by a judge.
The designation means attorneys will have more time to prepare for trial because of the amount of evidence in the case. In this case, a defense attorney said Friday he is going to seek expert witnesses.
The defendant in the case, 20-year-old Rick Martin, is accused of killing 18-year-old Jorge Portillo on Sept. 28. Sierra Vista Police said Martin shot Portillo in the head as Portillo was driving east on Fry Boulevard.
Martin, investigators said, drove up alongside Portillo and fired at him from his driver's seat. Both Martin and Portillo had passengers with them, police said. Portillo lost control of his vehicle and slid into a wash on the south side of Fry.
Investigators said Martin sped off, but later surrendered to police.
Martin is charged with first-degree murder. Assistant prosecutor Michael Powell said Friday at a hearing before Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal it should be deemed a complex case.
In 2005, the Arizona Court of Appeals defined a complex case as, “a case so complicated by virtue of its nature or because of the evidence required, that the ordinary limits for the time to trial are insufficient and must be extended to afford more time to prepare so that the case can be fairly and fully presented.”
According to Arizona Rule of Criminal Procedure 8.2 (a)(3), which addresses time limits for a speedy trial, a defendant’s trial must be held no later than 150 days after the individual is arraigned if the defendant is in custody.
But if the case is designated complex, the time limit is extended and the trial must be held no later than 270 days after the defendant’s arraignment.
The case initially was scheduled for trial on Feb. 16, but that was vacated by Cardinal on Friday.
Martin is being held at the Cochise County Jail without bond because of this offense and his criminal history.
At a hearing in October, Sierra Vista Detective John Andela testified he has been dealing with Martin since the suspect was a minor. He said Martin’s juvenile record includes assault, disorderly conduct and shoplifting.
Andela said Martin was on the other side of a different drive-by shooting on May 15 in Sierra Vista. The shooter in that case, Joseph Ahrens, has pleaded guilty and is expected to serve 15 years in prison, prosecutors have said.
Andela said Martin, his girlfriend, and another man went to buy marijuana from Ahrens the night of the shooting and got into an argument. Ahrens chased them off the property, then pursued them in a vehicle, shooting 10 times at the car Martin was riding in.
The shooting erupted at Seventh Street and Busby Drive and a handful of stray bullets struck two mobile homes at a residential park at the intersection, Sierra Vista Police said. There were children in both those residences. Ahrens was sentenced on Oct. 16.
Andela also revealed Martin is on federal probation for human smuggling. The detective said that in the last two years, there have been five to eight drive-by shootings in Sierra Vista and that several of the battles are linked to illegal smuggling of people into this country.
The conflict between Martin and Portillo had nothing to do with human smuggling, however. The pair had been in a physical fight in August after Portillo’s girlfriend had struck Martin’s mother’s car in front of Martin’s house, Andela said.
Portillo’s girlfriend left the scene and headed back to Portillo’s house to get him so both could return to Martin’s house, Andela said. When they returned, the couple was greeted outside the house by Martin and another man. Martin then assaulted Portillo, Andela said.
Sierra Vista Police spokesman Corp. Scott Borgstadt recently said Martin and Portillo had been feuding since that altercation.
The afternoon he was killed, Portillo and the mother of his baby were heading to the woman’s house to pick up the child, Andela said. The woman later told police that Portillo saw Martin in his rearview mirror and mentioned that Martin had beaten him up in August.
A few minutes later, police said, Portillo was shot in the head by Martin.
The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Feb. 8.