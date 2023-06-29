TOMBSTONE — A 43-year-old Tucson man is facing multiple counts of aggravated assault charges while driving under the influence after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into the Border Patrol checkpoint on State Route 80 north of Tombstone June 27, injuring several federal agents.
Tombstone Marshal Jim Adams said Ted Raymond Plotts was traveling at a high rate of speed while impaired when his black 2022 Chevy Equinox barreled into the Border Patrol checkpoint at 8:41 p.m. Adams said Potts struck the barriers, some infrastructure items and then the booth at the immigration checkpoint at milepost 314.
Plotts and several Border Patrol agents were injured during the crash, said Adams, though none were serious. They were transported to a hospital where they were evaluated and and released.
After being medically cleared, Adams said Potts was booked into county jail and is facing multiple counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement officers, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — his vehicle — aggravated assault while impaired and felony criminal damage.
A DUI-related charge will be forthcoming once Adams said his office receives Plotts' official blood results.
Adams said he is also waiting for results of the investigation into the crash regarding the speed Plotts was traveling when the accident occurred.
"Nothing definitive yet, but it was fast," he said.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Professional Responsibility and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were also at the scene.
