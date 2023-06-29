TOMBSTONE — A 43-year-old Tucson man is facing multiple counts of aggravated assault charges while driving under the influence after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into the Border Patrol checkpoint on State Route 80 north of Tombstone June 27, injuring several federal agents.

Tombstone Marshal Jim Adams said Ted Raymond Plotts was traveling at a high rate of speed while impaired when his black 2022 Chevy Equinox barreled into the Border Patrol checkpoint at 8:41 p.m. Adams said Potts struck the barriers, some infrastructure items and then the booth at the immigration checkpoint at milepost 314.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?