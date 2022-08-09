The mother of a toddler said she can still hear her son's cries after a drunken driver slammed head on into her vehicle on State Route 90 on a June afternoon in 2021.
The impact that injured Michelle East and her child, however, also killed a 9-year-old boy who had been riding with the man who crashed into East.
That motorist, Clifford Johnson, 39, a former Customs and Border Protection agent, was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Tuesday for one count of second degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault.
His sentencing hearing was emotionally charged because of East's comments to Cochise County Superior Judge Timothy Dickerson, as well as statements made in two letters that were read in court by a victim advocate on behalf of some members of Lance Aguirre's family. Lance was Johnson's stepson and the youngster killed in the crash.
"This is not something that anyone would want to go though," East said. "I constantly struggle with what could have happened. I could have lost my son. My son could have lost his mother.
"I can still hear my son crying," she said.
She also told Johnson, who sat behind her with his attorney that he would have to live with the fact that he killed the boy.
"Lance did not deserve it," East said.
Her statement elicited tears from many in the courtroom, a group of people huddled in the second row of the gallery who were at the sentencing in support of Lance and East.
The relatives who sent letters to the hearing spoke about the irresponsible behavior of both Johnson and Lance's mother, Mindy Johnson, the afternoon of the crash.
One of the letter writers referred to Johnson as the "monster that took his (Lance's) life."
Johnson initially was charged with first-degree murder in the June 18, 2021, wreck on State Route 90 that left his stepson dead and injured several others, including Johnson’s two biological children and East and her son.
Investigators had also charged Johnson with aggravated DUI wrong-way, aggravated DUI with juveniles under the age of 15, endangerment, child abuse and criminal damage. His blood alcohol content at the time of arrest was .199, more than twice the legal limit, records show.
The charges were reduced when Johnson agreed to plead guilty to second degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault after a settlement conference earlier this year.
At the time of the crash, Johnson was employed as an agent with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Office of Field Operations.
The day of the wreck, Johnson, his wife and their combined family of six children had gone to celebrate a birthday at Dave & Buster’s in Tucson, investigators said.
An Arizona Department of Public Safety investigator had testified in court that both Johnsons had consumed alcohol at the venue. He said they each drank several Long Island iced teas.
The investigator said Mindy Johnson had stopped drinking at one point because she knew she had to drive to Sierra Vista.
Johnson left before his wife, even though she had asked him to wait while she paid the bill. State troopers said that on his way to Sierra Vista Johnson slid into the wrong lane of SR 90 and careened head on into East. Witnesses told investigators that East tried to evade Johnson's truck as it barreled toward her, but he kept aiming his own pickup at her until they collided.
Lance was riding with Johnson and Johnson's two biological children.
One of the most jarring statements revealed at one of Johnson's hearings last year came from a state trooper who relayed what one of the crash witnesses had told him. The woman saw the wreck and got out of her car to help the children in Johnson's truck, the trooper said.
The woman said she was trying to revive Lance, but the boy had already died. She said she told Johnson that it appeared that his son was dead and that Johnson replied, "That's not my son, that's my stepson."
At Tuesday's proceeding, Mindy Johnson, sat with Johnson's parents. Johnson's mother seemed distraught, but Mindy Johnson did not appear to cry throughout the hearing, nor did she say anything about Lance.
She had been considered a victim in the case, but in other court proceedings she has never mentioned her son. Instead, her statements in court have usually been focused on Johnson and wanting to have contact with him. At Tuesday's hearing there was a request made through defense attorney Xochitl Orozco that Mindy Johnson be allowed to visit Johnson in state prison.
Before Johnson was sentenced, Dickerson asked him if he wanted to say anything. The defendant, dressed in a blue shirt and brown trousers, stood up and was visibly emotional. He apologized for his actions.
Dickerson said there was nothing he or the judicial system could do or say to assuage the situation.
The judge told the defendant that by accepting fault, "It does show a positive character on your part."
Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre, who prosecuted the case, said the second degree murder charge carries an 18-year term, while each of the aggravated assault charges carry a seven-and-a-half-year sentence. The latter would run concurrent to each other, but will run consecutively to the second degree murder offense.
Additionally, civil lawsuits have been filed against Dave & Buster's by Lance's biological father, as well as by Mindy Johnson.