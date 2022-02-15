PEARCE — The majority of people in the Sulphur Springs Valley say the decline in their wells is the result of massive agricultural pumping, and serious protections are needed to protect their wells from going dry.
Residents stated their views and received information at a Southeastern Arizona Water District meeting Friday, Feb. 11.
The Willcox and Douglas aquifers face a declining water table as detailed in the Arizona Department of Water Resources’ well basin sweep last year. The hydrologists found the water level is dropping a few feet annually, causing not only problems for well owners, but also for the county and U.S. roads damaged by subsidence.
In addition, last year, as a result of to a series of intense downpours during the monsoon season, U.S. Route 191, U.S. Route 80 and a few county roads were heavily damaged from fissures. According to ADWR, they are a result the collapse of ground above the aquifer that can no longer support the weight.
Some residents lost their wells due to the Willcox aquifer depletion, and others have just a limited time to use water before it turns cloudy and brown because they cannot afford to go drill deeper, a cost of $10,000 or more.
As more wells become unreliable, enough people in both basins are concerned and have been frank in blaming agriculture interests that draw water at will. Many have been adamant for change.
Residents in the valley have two options for groundwater assurance — a water district or two active management areas.
The Southeastern Arizona Water District has a plan that will give some assurance to a steady water supply for residents, but it comes at a high cost, an estimated $40 million to $80 million for a new water system, to those who choose to subscribe to the proposed district.
The project could be financed through a combination of U.S. Department of Agriculture grants and low interest loans. Loans are normally made over a 30-year period at a stipulated rate of interest. The homeowners’ monthly base fee will pay back the loan, while the usage fee would go toward operational costs.
Over the past two weeks, the SEAZWD interim board of the proposed district invited the public to show their support, or lack of, for the project which would cover 400 square miles stretching from just south of Interstate 10 down U.S. Route 191 all the way to Davis Road. It would encompass Kansas Settlement, Pearce, Sunsites, Sunizona, Dragoon, Elfrida and McNeal with residents in both the Willcox and Douglas basins.
Homeowners who opt into the district will pay a monthly assessment of around $50 a month for the length of a 30-year USDA loan and a monthly water usage fee of $70 to $95 a month depending on use.
Interim board members Courtney Adcock, Terry Berke, Gary Fehr and Fred Zamora have held two meetings over the past month to gauge public support and answer questions.
It did not take long during the second public meeting in Pearce for area residents to share their thoughts on the declining aquifers in the Willcox and Douglas basins, with Riverview Dairy, grain production and nut orchards taking the major blame for the aquifer drawdown.
According to Joseph Cook, research scientist with the Arizona Geological Survey, Cochise County was the only problem area last year as the agency did not receive reports of reactivated or newly formed fissures in Pinal, Maricopa or La Paz Counties, the other problematic areas of the state.
Southern Arizona Water District
Bruce Jennings, with DGR Engineering, explained homeowners who participate in the water district will have costs significantly lower than the costs of drilling and maintaining a private well while ensuring future water availability. Domestic water will be available for decades to come. The district would allow independence as a region and would avoid the need for the state to step in and regulate water.
He said anyone within the district boundaries has the option of saying yes or no to participating in the district. The new system also would provide some fire protection for the communities.
Elfrida resident Joyce Williamson told the 100 or so people gathered that no one should blame Riverview Dairies for the water problem.
“It’s not their fault,” she said. “Gary Fehr lives next door to me. I have a dry well, but he hooked me to his water system and graveled my road.”
In a response to a question about more possible residential water use impacting the aquifers, Berke said, “There won’t be any more drawdown. I don’t think the district will accelerate decline in the aquifer.”
Jim Verner of Pearce wanted to know just how much water was used by domestic wells and agricultural wells, but received no real answer. He said there were ways to reduce the impact of salinity and agricultural water consumption.
Adcock said there would be a hydrologist who would supply that information in the future.
On the SEAZWD website is a hydrology report, but it is not signed or dated. It states, “Groundwater pumping volumes within both the Douglas and Willcox Basins actually peaked in the mid-1970s with annual volumes approaching 140,000 and 340,000 acre feet per year, respectively. One acre foot equals about 326,000 gallons. Current groundwater pumping for agricultural irrigation approaches about 200,000 acre feet per year within the Willcox basin and 60,000 acre feet per year within the Douglas Basin. As indicated, current groundwater pumping for agriculture purposes is about 60 percent of the previous historic peak annual pumping in the mid-1970s within the Willcox Basin and about 40 percent of the previous historic peak annual pumpage within the Douglas Basin.”
Steve Kisiel, who bought his property in 1998, told the board members, “Let’s talk about the elephant in the room — the dairy. Agricultural pumping is draining the aquifer. There is four times more water coming out of the aquifer than going in. We drop six to eight feet a year.”
He said his well had dried up due to two new irrigation pivots on acreage next to his.
“I don’t see the dairy as good neighbors,” he said. “Good neighbors don’t suck their wells dry. There are good people hurting up here.”
In response to questions from the Herald/Review, Kevin Wulf of Riverview said, “Riverview has been monitoring our wells since we first moved into the Willcox basin back in 2014 and have been able to reduce our total water usage per crop acre by over 25%. This has been accomplished by using different nozzle sizes and styles, drop hoses, variable frequency drives on our irrigation wells, and by leaving some acres fallow during various growing seasons.
“We continue to monitor water usage and strive to find ways to raise our crops using less and less water every year.”
In the Cochise Stronghold area, Dennis Hagman’s 400-foot deep well is barley keeping up with his domestic water use. He had to put his pump on a timer set at seven minutes each time he turned on the tap. He would only have those few minutes a day a few times a day to get clear water.
“Those who are making money off their wells should pay for this,” said Hagman.
Others were not pleased with the amount they would be paying for water that used to cost less than half what they would be charged for the district water. Nor were they happy about the prospect of having land values increase since water would be readily available. It could raise taxes, they worried.
The board members emphasized it would take a solid community commitment to move forward on a water district.
The district would be under the control of the SEAZWD and not the state. A board of directors elected by the people in the district and they would oversee the district and its operations.
Active Management Areas
Option No. 2 is the formation of AMAs in the Willcox and Douglas basins. The Arizona Water Defenders began collecting signatures last year of people who wanted to prevent any new deep wells from being pumped. The group is close to having the needed signatures in the Willcox basin to get the measure on the November ballot and efforts are being made to get the same results for the Douglas basin.
AMAs are guided by a governor–appointed advisory board of directors.
There is an irrigation non–expansion area (INA) in the Douglas Basin, but the designation “has done nothing to protect groundwater,” says AZWD.
Organizers say all the creation of the Douglas INA accomplished was to “grandfather” in the irrigation rights of growers who had irrigation wells in use at the time of the INA’s creation in 1980.
”However, wealthy out of state growers have entered the INA by simply buying up farms with existing irrigation rights. They may then drop as many new wells as they like, some of which are now up to 2,200 feet deep, and use groundwater without any limitation whatsoever. Large growers in the INA have even been transferring portions of “grandfathered” irrigation rights over to parcels within the INA with no existing irrigation rights, thereby expanding irrigation within the irrigation non-expansion area,” according to organizers.
Under the AMA, residential wells or other wells pumping less than 35 gallons per minute would not be subject to any metering or regulation, said Ash Dahlke, chairwoman of AZWD, and Rebekah Wilce, treasurer, at an event to get signatures of registered voters in favor of an AMA held Feb. 12.
In an AMA, “common sense limitations” are applied to groundwater use of high–production wells pumping 35 gallons per minute or more, such as those used by the mega farms and nut orchards flooding into the valley, Dahlke said.
Just a few dozen people stopped by to sign the petition to establish the AMAs, including SEAZWD interim board member Berke and his wife, Sarah.
“We have to do something about our water situation,” said Berke. “It’s getting serious.”
While most of Arizona’s population lives within one of the state’s five existing AMAs administered by ADWR, there are currently no groundwater protections in place in either basin and many believe out of state growers are exploiting groundwater.
AZWD believes a water district would not be a prudent solution as it does nothing to stop drilling of new deep agricultural wells. Under the AMA designation, no new wells pumping over 35 gallons per minute would be permitted. AMAs do not regulate residential and many small business wells.
AZWD states, “The Minnesota-based Riverview Dairy has been buying up massive amounts of land throughout the valley, drilling and deepening scores of irrigation wells, and even expanding irrigation within the Douglas Irrigation Non-expansion Area. The dairy is a huge part of the problem, not the solution, and it is clear that the dairy would rather see us all sign up for a lifetime of dependence on a fantasy water district that we get to pay for through monthly utility fees, than implement real limits on the amount of our groundwater we allow them to use. If we vote these AMAs into existence, we will gain some real relief from the groundwater overuse we’ve seen in recent years.”
When the petition to get the AMA question on the ballot is complete, a freeze on all new irrigation well drilling within the affected groundwater basin would be in place.
Berke said, “This would put a lock on wells. In the SEAZWD meetings, there are two types of people — local well owners looking for a solution who sign happily and those who want to address agricultural usage which is disliked by growers.”
The Herald/Review did not receive an answer by press time to questions posed about the amount of water used, the number of wells being operated and efforts to reduce water consumption.