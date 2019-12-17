BISBEE — The Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group (SAEDG) in Benson will be the go between for the county funding of the Willcox Water Project, a series of seminars focusing on the issues within the Willcox Basin.
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors, Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Borer agreed to allow the SAEDG to receive the funding necessary to move forward with the seminars, which will be begin in January.
Judd, who represents the whole northern tier of the county from Benson to Willcox, said in an interview that she went to the SAEDG after the City of Willcox turned down the offer.
“They felt it was too much for them at this time,” she added. “The SAEDG might be a better organization to manage the project. They don’t have a dog in this fight,” she said. “Willcox will be represented in the stakeholders group. The chamber of commerce is a part of the city now and not fully organized to take on the project.”
SAEDG is an economic group representing interests in the county to “help create and expand the economic base of Southeast Arizona and the surrounding communities. We actively support the retention and expansion of existing businesses as well as the startup of new businesses,” according to the organization’s website.
Judd said after the seminars, a group of local stakeholders will be formed and will meet to discuss and create a plan from the ideas received.
It is a multi-month long process which could ultimately lead to legislation to protect the water supply.
Once the stakeholders have found a path of action, the citizens and businesses within the Willcox Basin will be invited to a final session to present the group’s discoveries and seek to gain their approval and support.
Judd heard from many constituents in and around Willcox about concerns for the water supply after a number of articles in local, state and national news sources raised concerns of the future of the aquifer due to large agricultural pumping. Wells have gone dry disrupting the lives of many long-time residents and farmers.
She said she seeks a way to move forward to ensure everyone has a seat at the table to discuss the future of the important water source.
Naco Sanitary District
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the supervisors were made aware of the difficulties facing the Naco Sanitary District (NSD) due to the resignation in November of board members resulting in lack of a quorum to proceed with business. The supervisors can only step in when the bylaws allow.
English, who represents Naco, Ariz., said in an interview, she attended a meeting with residents in the NSD who met in the community room at the Gay 90s.
“The remaining board member, David Loyd, spoke to the group about the lack of board members to make decisions,” she said. “And there are some serious decisions to made — hiring someone to send out bills and take payments, hire someone to do maintenance at the ponds, hire a company to do the work at the ponds to bring them back into compliance for Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.”
Loyd told the 20 people in attendance he needed volunteers willing to be appointed by the Board of Supervisors to the NSD Board immediately.
English said, “I spoke to the group and encouraged them to step forward to help keep the sewers working by giving me their name, address, phone number. We collected six names.”
Five of the names were cleared through the County Recorder’s Office. One was found not to reside in the district.
“Since I did not know them personally, I asked the County Attorney if we could have a lottery to select three and she agreed so names were drawn,” she explained. “There is still one vacancy and the new board will be able to fill it since they now have enough members to have a quorum.”
Counseling for officers
The supervisors approved a contract with Alliance Work Partners (AWP), the county’s current employee assistance program provider, to provide counseling for peace officers and public safety officers who: witness the death or maiming of a human being; are involved in the investigation of a dangerous crime against children; participate in a rescue in the line of duty; witness the death of another peace officer; or participate in child drowning investigations.
The officers may receive up to 36 counseling sessions and public safety employees may receive up to 12 counseling sessions, if certain criteria is met. The cost of these sessions are paid by the county. AWP currently offers all county employees three counseling sessions at no cost. Pursuant to the proposed contract, AWP will provide the remaining counseling sessions required at a cost of up to $200 per session dependent on which type of medical professional is engaged.
According to the contract, “up to three sessions are provided per issue, per year, for face to face or telephonic counseling for short-term problem resolution. Clients are required to complete counseling on their initial issue prior to starting counseling with a different counselor on a new issue. Clients may call back with a new issue at any time.”