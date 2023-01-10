SIERRA VISTA — Monday night the effort to recall Supervisor Tom Crosby, who represents Sierra Vista and the surrounding area, gathered some steam as 60 people attended an organizational meeting of a political action committee to learn about the process and sign petitions.

The Committee to Recall Tom Crosby was formed to oust the District 1 supervisor for obstructing the 2022 General Election approval of the ballot counts as submitted by county Elections Director Lisa Marra and failing to meet the state mandated deadline.

