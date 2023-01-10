SIERRA VISTA — Monday night the effort to recall Supervisor Tom Crosby, who represents Sierra Vista and the surrounding area, gathered some steam as 60 people attended an organizational meeting of a political action committee to learn about the process and sign petitions.
The Committee to Recall Tom Crosby was formed to oust the District 1 supervisor for obstructing the 2022 General Election approval of the ballot counts as submitted by county Elections Director Lisa Marra and failing to meet the state mandated deadline.
The petition, filed with the county on Jan. 3, states, “He defied the order of an Arizona Superior Court judge by refusing to certify our county’s 2022 election. This would have disenfranchised more than 47,000 county voters. He interfered with the election officials, ignored the legal advice of our county attorney and promoted an illegal hand count of 100% of the ballots. He violated multiple Arizona Title 16 statutes regarding elections. These actions resulted in unwarranted expenses to taxpayers. Supervisor Crosby is unfit to continue in his elected position and should be recalled.”
According to Eric Suchodolski, the chairman of the CRCT, the Monday meeting went well and attracted many who volunteered to take the petitions around for voters in District 1 to sign.
“Some just came to sign the petition and left,” he said. “Others stayed to learn how to be involved in gathering the signatures.”
CRCT is a nonpartisan political action committee and Suchodolski expects it will be able to add a donation link to the Facebook page in the coming days. Right now it can accept checks and cash, and soon hopes to be able to support donations by credit card.
A PAC can pool campaign contributions to donate those funds to campaigns for offices of preferred candidates, or in this case, campaign against a candidate.
Even if the recall is successful, Crosby can run again for the office.
No action to recall Supervisor Peggy Judd has been taken.
Republicans Crosby and Judd and County Recorder David Stevens decided they wanted to hold a hand count in mid-October with an ever-changing number of ballots and precincts as work sessions and meetings were held. They claimed their constituents wanted the hand count done to prove the county’s election equipment was valid, though it was thoroughly tested and approved by the state prior to the start of early voting and mail-in voting.
They asked for proof of certification of the machines and when that was provided by the secretary of state and the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, they claimed the certifications were not correctly signed. However, as complaints of illegal certification of election equipment went through the state’s Superior and Appeals courts by election deniers, the judges ruled against those who believed the 2020 presidential election and the 2022 midterm election were stolen.
Judd, Crosby and Stevens kept pressing for the hand count and even sued Marra for failing to comply with their demands. The suit was quickly dropped as there was no public discussion to hire attorney Bryan Blehm and fellow Supervisor Ann English did not know anything about the move by her colleagues.
The action led to a complaint being filed with the attorney general’s office as a breach of open meeting law. No word yet on that investigation.
Blehm, well known in the state as an election denier and a counsel for the Republican Party, was hired to represent Cochise County in the suit brought by the Arizona branch of the Alliance of Retired Americans and a Democratic voter, Stephani Stevenson, who opposed the hand count due to the timing of the request.
Stevens, Judd and Crosby claimed the suit's expenses would not be paid for with county tax payer money. Instead, they had attorneys willing to handle the case pro bono and had people wanting to donate to cover attorney fees.
Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre and Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney Christine Roberts advised Stevens, Judd, Crosby, English and Marra that the proposal was illegal. The county had no method to legally accept contributions toward an election matter as it was against state law.
They did not heed the advice and moved forward to appeal Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley’s ruling for the Alliance and Stevenson. Blehm attempted to bypass the Appeals Court and transfer it directly to the Arizona Supreme Court. Both courts denied the transfer and the appeals court judge found numerous problems with the complaint as filed by Blehm.
When that did not pan out as they had hoped, Judd and Crosby decided they would not approve the 2022 election results as required by state statue and postponed the approval twice. The Alliance, Stevenson and the secretary of state’s office sued them and requested they be forced to follow through with their official duty.
McGinley was the judge for that case as well, and he agreed with the plaintiffs and ordered Judd and Crosby to approve the results following the hearing and have the results expedited to the secretary of state’s office the same day, Dec. 1.
English opposed the hand count from the beginning and the delay in approving the election results, but was still included in the lawsuits.
She and Judd met and approved the results, but Crosby failed to show at the emergency meeting and claimed his attorney told him not to attend.
All the legal maneuvering caused the county to become a flash point in the national news, which many people in the county from both parties found detrimental to Cochise County. Many made their displeasure known to the Board of Supervisors in calls to the public and public comments made during the meetings.
Suchodolski emphasized, “We are not putting up a candidate for the supervisor position. We want to make that clear.”
He said when the website went live Jan. 6, more than 200 people viewed the page and he received dozens of requests to sign the petition.
During the Monday meeting, he found there were people from other districts willing to take the petitions around to their friends and relatives in District 1.
While they are still planning to get the required 4,865 verified signatures before the 120-day deadline to submit the petition, there are a few locations where people can sign the petitions.
One will be the Martin Luther King celebration on Monday, Jan. 16, at Veterans Memorial Park on Fry Boulevard.
The other locations are:
- Cochise County Democratic Headquarters, Landmark Plaza, 400 Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista, Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- CVS on Fry Boulevard, Wednesday and Friday, 2-5 p.m.
- Sierra Vista Farmers Market, Thursdays at Veterans Memorial Park, 10 a.m.-2 p..
More opportunities to sign the petition will be announced online as details are confirmed.
Information may be found at https://www.facebook.com/recalltomcrosby/about_details, by emailing crtcchair@gmail.com or by calling 520-226-7842.