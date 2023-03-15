El Tour de Zona is back for a second year for the Benson Hospital El Tour de Zona based in Sierra Vista with rides to Bisbee and Tombstone, and of course, Sierra Vista.
It all begins on Thursday, March 23, for packet pickup. Friday, March 24, is the first ride in and around Sierra Vista.
The three-day bicycling event features three different rides that highlight picturesque routes and small historic towns in Cochise County.
The event is hosted by El Tour de Tucson and Perimeter Bicycling.
Veterans Memorial Park in Sierra Vista will be the base sight for the three nights. Camping and RVs will be the available for cyclists as well as hotels near the site. To register here and for complete details of the event visit: https://eltourdezona.org/
After each ride and throughout the day, there will be food trucks, music and a festival-like feel for everyone. The public is invited.
“We had such a great first year that we knew we had something good for cyclists in Southern Arizona,” said TJ Juskiewicz, El Tour’s executive director. “We have a number of cyclists coming from all over the country. The weather and location for some great rides are ideal for recreational and higher-end cyclists. We can’t wait to get back and have some fun.”
Camping spaces and showers will be provided at the park. Riders will have full access to The Cove, the Sierra Vista aquatic center located at the park. The center has a pool and other amenities available to participants.
Zona in the Park on Friday and Saturday night will feature live musical acts, food trucks and beer selections by Dragoon Brewing Company. The festival takes place noon-9 p.m.
El Tour is a bicycling tour and not a race.
On Friday participants will ride to Ramsey Canyon Preserve as they take in scenic views of the Huachuca Mountains over the 29-mile course.
On Saturday they will ride to Bisbee and back, pedaling 65 miles along a counterclockwise loop heading down State Route 92 and returning along State Route 90. On Sunday, the cyclists will saddle up for a 36-mile ride to Tombstone and back, using Charleston Road both ways.
