el tour 2 (copy)

Cyclists gather in Veterans Memorial Park prior to last year's El Tour de Zona kickoff ride. The event returns March 23 for its second year.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW FILE

El Tour de Zona is back for a second year for the Benson Hospital El Tour de Zona based in Sierra Vista with rides to Bisbee and Tombstone, and of course, Sierra Vista.

It all begins on Thursday, March 23, for packet pickup. Friday, March 24, is the first ride in and around Sierra Vista.

