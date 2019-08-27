SIERRA VISTA — A 73-year-old woman was charged with shooting at her husband Monday evening in a reported domestic violence row in Whetstone, while a Cochise County deputy responding to the fracas was injured after he collided with another car and his patrol vehicle flipped several times, Sheriff’s officials said Tuesday.
The deputy, Troy Haymore, was treated and released for a head injury and facial lacerations at Canyon Vista Medical Center, said Sierra Vista spokesman Adam Curtis. Sierra Vista Police is investigating the crash, which occurred between Sierra Vista and Huachuca City on northbound Highway 90 near Airport Road.
Meanwhile, Frances Welch was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct with a weapon, Sheriff’s spokeswoman Carol Capas said Tuesday. The victim, Welch’s 65-year-old husband, was not injured.
Welch, who according to court records was found guilty of illegally obtaining drugs in 1993, was taken to the Cochise County Jail where she remains in custody. Capas said Welch shot one round at her husband with a .22 caliber handgun. The pair had an argument at their Laurel Place residence, Capas said, but it’s not clear what it was about.
Sierra Vista Police said witnesses told officers that Haymore was heading north in a department-issued Chevy Tahoe on Highway 90 with the emergency lights and sirens activated. At some point, Haymore veered from his lane and hit a Toyota Corolla driven by Richard Titus, 74, of Palominas. Titus had pulled over to the right shoulder to let police and emergency vehicles pass him, when the wreck occurred. Titus was not hurt.
Haymore’s accident will be looked at using the Sheriff department’s Fleet and Risk Management protocol for on-duty vehicle collisions, Capas said.
“We are awaiting the results of the SVPD traffic investigation to determine if an internal investigation is necessary,” Capas wrote in an email.
No citation has been issued in the crash, Curtis said.