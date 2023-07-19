BISBEE — Cochise County’s election system has an update of the latest release EVS 6.3.0.0 voting system, which is a Windows 10-based system and will replace Windows 7.
The security of the state–selected, older Windows system was questioned by numerous people over the past nine months who thought it had weaknesses that could be used for nefarious purposes, even though the county’s equipment was not connected to the Internet.
On May 25, Election Systems and Software received notification of the updated system, and the state’s Equipment Certification Advisory Committee appointed by Secretary of State Adrian Fontes reviewed the application and conducted testing. The committee approved the certification of the new system.
In a press release, County Elections Director Bob Bartelsmeyer said he met with a team from ES&S that was on site to update the system Arizona and the county has been using.
“I’m excited about this upgrade, and it will be very beneficial to the 13 counties in the state of Arizona that use the ES&S equipment,” said Bartelsmeyer.
Susan Parmer, ES&S senior account manager, said, the “equipment continues to be completely hardened and has secure multi-factor authentication units that have no internet, Wi-Fi or modems. This is a strong release, using Windows 10, much more secure and faster. But it’s the same process, so functionally the equipment is doing the same thing.”
Election workers will be trained on the new software prior to the next election, Bartelsmeyer said.
