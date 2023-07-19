BISBEE — Cochise County’s election system has an update of the latest release EVS 6.3.0.0 voting system, which is a Windows 10-based system and will replace Windows 7.

The security of the state–selected, older Windows system was questioned by numerous people over the past nine months who thought it had weaknesses that could be used for nefarious purposes, even though the county’s equipment was not connected to the Internet.

