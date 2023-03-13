BISBEE — The search for a new elections director is on.

Cochise County Human Resources has published an employment notice for an elections director with a pay scale from $80,000 to $91,152 annually, plus benefits, and a very long list of duties.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?