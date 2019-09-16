BISBEE — An Elfrida man whose family owns George’s Meat Processing, a popular business in the town, was spared prison time Monday when a judge sentenced him to three years of probation in a domestic violence case.
Tyler Alexander Davison did not respond when Cochise County Superior Court Judge James L. Conlogue asked him and his attorney if he wanted to say anything regarding his guilty plea in a kidnapping and aggravated assault case.
However, Davison’s attorney, Liz Harris-Wilde, told the judge that her client regretted what had happened and that he wished he had handled things differently.
According to the indictment, Davison, who is self-employed as a farrier, kidnapped and punched a woman on May 28. The woman’s name is not being disclosed because she was a victim of domestic violence. The woman was not in the courtroom Monday, nor were any of Davison’s relatives.