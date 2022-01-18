Elfrida's Langford Farms brings you' the mother of all peppers'

I don’t know about you, but I love chili peppers, and the hotter the better. I enjoy salsa and chips with just about any meal I make.
More than a few times I have tried to make my own salsa from the various chili peppers I find when I’m shopping. But most of the time, I just buy ready-made salsas to forego the time and mess of making them.
I really like the “Hot Shot” salsa from our own Queen Ceviche here at our Market. It is just the right consistency, all finely blended together in a rich sauce with a kick. It’s a nice medium hot salsa that goes with just about anything. I was on my way across the Market to get some more salsa from Queen Ceviche when I passed a new vendor at our Market. Langford Farms, Inc. is now appearing here at our Market.
I stopped by to say welcome and find out more about their product. Since it was chilis, it piqued my interest. Langford Farms is out of Elfrida, and their only product is Chiltepin peppers.
The Chiltepin pepper is a tiny, round or oval shaped red to orange-red chili, measuring about .8 cm in diameter, grown wild throughout much of the U.S. and Mexico. It is the only wild native chili pepper in the U.S. and is sometimes referred to as “The Mother of All Peppers.”
The pepper has been widely used as not only a food, but since the chili has capsaicin in it, it’s also been used as a medicine for generations, even rising to mythic status.
However, the Chiltepin is not for the faint-hearted. It measures from 50,000 – 100,000 Scoville Heat Units (SHU) on the Scoville Scale and is about 20 times hotter than a Jalapeno (2,500-8,000 SHU). The Scoville Scale and the heat units are named after Wilbur Scoville, who, while working for a pharmaceutical company named Parke-Davis, developed a test in 1912 called the “Scoville Organoleptic Test” which is used to measure a chili pepper’s pungency and heat.
But beware, Scoville may have them rated at 50,000 to 100,000, but a somewhat recent study in 2015 has bumped them up into the superhot chili peppers category at a scorching 50,000 — 1,628,000 SHU. If you feel the need for heat, stop by the Langford Farms table, say “Hi,” and pick up some of these little round chilis in various sized bags or a bottle of the crushed flakes.
By the way, I did pick up some of the Hot Shot salsa from Queen Ceviche.
As I was making my rounds, I also noticed another new vendor here at our Market. The Job Skills class from Buena High School here in Sierra Vista has set up a booth at our Market to showcase on an ongoing weekly basis some of the work done by the students during this elective class. The students are junior and senior levels students who have met the qualifications in order to attend this class. It is designed around crafts such as sewing, needlepoint, drawing and painting skills and is tied to what I would call a work-study approach: Students are also introduced to local merchants who will hire them to work at learning a new skill that can be used to develop their work and skills in the marketplace.
The tables were filled with interesting and beautiful works of sewing, needlepoint and paintings. The class is in need of donations of materials and money to help fund the projects that are interesting to the students and to open new avenues of crafting. I encourage you to stop by the booth and chat with the students and their teacher and just say “Hi.” Make a donation, or purchase an item to help fund their efforts in this worthwhile endeavor.
For those of you that may not know, Sivonn’s Garden, a long-time vendor here at the Market, has moved from in front of the Market information booth to her own food truck where she has expanded her line of items. She still carries her fresh seasonal garden produce such as mushrooms, salad mix, collards, kale, bok choy, but has added some cooked items such as fried rice, egg rolls (vegetarian or pork), chicken curry, Lo Mein and a variety of noodle dishes to the mix. She has kimchi and some doughy balls filled with a delicious blend of meats and vegetables you can heat up and eat warm when you get home. If you are interested in a little oriental variety in your lunch time meal, stop by Sivonn’s and pick up a dish of chicken curry or Lo Mein to go.
As always, many of the market vendors accept WIC Farmers Markets & Senior Farmers Markets Vouchers in exchange for fresh fruits and vegetables. SNAP vouchers can also be used at some of the vendors booths. You can use your EBT card at the info booth for SNAP vouchers and Double UP tokens (unlimited amount right now).
We are looking forward to seeing you all at this coming week’s Market. The Farmers’ Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information on all our vendors and the products they will be bringing, please see this week’s Farmers’ Market newsletter at www.sierravistafarmersmarkets.com. Also, check out our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sierravistafarmersmarket/.
Submitted by “Uncle” Ralph Wildermuth