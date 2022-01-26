BISBEE — Cochise County will be able to recover some costs, including countywide radio maintenance, as the Board of Supervisors approved a $371,969 Emergency Management Performance grant with the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.
Judy Lynn, county emergency services director, explained the program “supports the goals of building a culture of preparedness and readying the public for catastrophic disasters, and supports the county's obligations by providing cost reimbursement for up to 50% of generally funded county emergency management related expenses and programs.”
The grant supports employee-related expenses and operating expenses for the Office of Emergency Services from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.
Lynn said, “This year's approved allocation reflects a 23% increase over last year, which affirms the value of the Cochise County's Emergency Management program and activities, and includes additional funding to continue to offset the cost of countywide radio maintenance. This year the grant funds awarded to Arizona counties include supplemental funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.”
Supervisors Ann English and Peggy Judd voted to approve the grant with Supervisor Tom Crosby casting a no vote.
Alicia Thompson, director of Cochise Health and Social Services, received unanimous approval for a grant and agreements.
A $470,720 grant from the Arizona Department of Health Services will continue to support expanded prevention–based strategies of the Arizona Prescription Drug Overdose Prevention Program. Thompson said the grant enhances linkages to care and opioid overdose fatalities review. CHSS will provide resources to county inmates, while collecting data for analysis of localized trends in opioid use disorders aligned with public health best practices. The grant runs through September.
Judd pointed out a marked increase in opioid overdoses, which can contain fentanyl, making opioids even more deadly.
A memorandum of understanding was reached between CHSS and the Arizona Coalition for Healthcare Emergency Response, a statewide coalition of health care organizations, public health agencies and emergency preparedness partners to promote individual facility and systemic resilience to disasters and large-scale emergencies affecting health care in the state, said Thompson.
“It serves to coordinate communications between the MOU participants in the event of a disaster, provide for the potential care and transfer of patients, address the possible loan of supplies, equipment and vehicles, facilitate the possible loan of employed staff or assisted volunteerism of non–employed professional staff,” she said. “It is intended to augment, not replace, each organization’s disaster plan and other established procedures governing interaction with other entities during a disaster, such as emergency medical services, ADHS, local health departments, tribal health and emergency entities, fire departments, law enforcement organizations, American Red Cross, Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) and the Medical Reserve Corps.”
As a voluntary service, none of the MOU participants are required to provide assistance, though each MOU participant states its intent to cooperate with one another and coordinate response efforts in the event of a disaster. Each MOU agency agrees to incorporate the terms of the intergovernmental agreement into the organization’s emergency management plans.
Thompson said when an alert goes out, it will list the needs for an emergency situation. CHSS will determine if it is able to offer help.
She also received approval to extend the contract between the county and Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System for another year.
“The cost of hospitalization without insurance coverage is extensive,” said Thompson. “This agreement provides a way to care for our inmates who require hospitalization and protects the county from large hospital bills. The General Fund currently pays for county inmate hospitalizations, but through this agreement Cochise County is required to maintain a $10,000 balance in our account with AHCCCS.”