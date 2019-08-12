SIERRA VISTA — “Sizzle” gives ladies night out a whole new meaning.
Women spend the evening dancing, socializing and being served by men in the community in an effort to raise money for Just Kids, Inc., the San Pedro Kiwanis’ charity. Just Kids, Inc. benefits kids in the community, particularly during the holidays with its stocking stuffers program.
“We want people to focus on why we have the event,” said San Pedro Kiwanis President Crystal Madden. “We do it for the kids in our community who need it.”
This year’s Sizzle, which will be held Sept. 21, marks the 30th anniversary of the event and will be the fundraiser’s “last rodeo,” she said.
“We’re planning a replacement event, if not two,” Madden said. “We are revamping and freshening it up. It’s had a great response but we want to change it up a bit.”
As for the theme, “The Last Rodeo: An elegant evening with a rustic affair,” Madden said she and other San Pedro Kiwanis members agree it just “fits” with everything surrounding the event.
“We haven’t done a western theme in a while and some in our planning meeting just said ‘the last rodeo’ and it just fit,” she told the Herald/Review. “It’s perfect.”
The idea and concept was new to the area when Sizzle first began in 1990. Emma Lee De Rosa, a longtime member of San Pedro Kiwanis, said it was Debi Sanders who brought Sizzle to Sierra Vista after she had attended one in Carson City, Nevada.The 1990 Sizzle event benefitted Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and had judges and lawyers from the across the county wait on the women. Roughly 75 women attended the inaugural Sizzle event, which raised approximately $3,000. De Rosa said the event now brings in between $22,000 and $25,000 for Just Kids, Inc. and the stocking stuffers program.
Attendance was “hot, hot, hot” the following year, which was also the theme, as nearly 300 women attended the event. In recent years, Sizzle has had over 200 attendees and close to 30 men who volunteer as waiters for the event. Waiters serve the women throughout the night and some hit the dance floor to show off their moves.
Donna Hilton, one of the San Pedro Kiwanis members who is coordinating the waiters for this year’s event, said they want to make sure they have “fun and energetic” men because they help make the event enjoyable for attendees. Wallace Ricks and Andre Dickson will return as waiters, which Hilton is excited about.
“They have been a constant to the event since the beginning, unless work took them away,” Hilton said.
They will be joined by returning servers Sierra Vista City Councilman William Benning, former Councilman Craig Mount, County Attorney Brian McIntyre, Tony Pham and Clint Briseno. Interested fun and energetic men who want to be waiters should contact Hilton or Martha Bersano at 520-236-3691.
The final Sizzle will be held at the Thunder Mountain Activity Center on Fort Huachuca for just the second time, on Sept. 21. Tickets can be purchased for $70 at http://sizzle2019.eventbrite.com. For more information call 520-559-0637.
Madden says the organization will announce the new San Pedro Kiwanis event before the arrival of the new year.