SIERRA VISTA — Though the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed a suit between environmental groups and the federal government, the Center for Biological Diversity, Maricopa Audubon Society and Sierra Club Grand Canyon division are appealing the court’s decision about the amount of water savings attributed to Fort Huachuca.
Attorney Stuart Gillespie with Earthjustice, a nonprofit public interest organization dedicated to litigating environmental issues, who represents the three appellants, filed the appeal May 25 in an attempt to overturn the April 21 decision by U.S. District Court Senior Judge Raner C. Collins in which he ruled the fort can claim the retirement of an agricultural well as a part of its water saving budget. He states the District Court made several errors in its decision that granted the groups a win on a new biological assessment report but failed to recognize the need to more accurately account for the water use of military and civilian personnel on and off the fort.
The Center for Biological Diversity stated in an email to the Herald/Review, “Fort Huachuca must provide for mitigation water to prevent further harm to the San Pedro River and its dependent endangered species caused by the Base’s groundwater pumping that is intercepting and denying the river water that would otherwise provide streamflow to the river. Its unmitigated groundwater pumping supplying its off post population is killing the San Pedro River.
“This is not a disputed fact. The Fort’s own 2010 Geosystems study, as well as subsequent studies in 2018 by Laura Lacher and in 2019 by Robert H. Prucha, with Integrated Hydro Systems LLC confirm this fact.”
The environmental groups claim the continued water use will impact endangered species which include the yellow-billed cuckoo, Huachuca water umbel, Arizona eryngo and northern Mexican gartersnake. The umbel is found in Cochise, Graham, Pima, Pinal and Santa Cruz counties in Arizona and Hidalgo County in New Mexico.
According to Robin Silver, CBD co–founder and property owner along the river, the umbel is disappearing from the San Pedro River due to trespassing cattle the Bureau of Land Management has yet to remove from the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area, a problem which has been unresolved for a number of years. As of June 1, he says the umbel is gone from two sites along the river due to the BLM’s inaction.
Between the fort’s groundwater use linked to the river’s streamflow and the cattle incursions, the state of the umbel and the protected Arizona eryngo, another rare water plant found only in two places in Arizona, feeds the groups’ insistence on a new biological opinion.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service granted Fort Huachuca its request in the March 31, 2014, Biological Opinion and gave the base an immediate credit of 2,558 acre–feet per year and stated that “Fort Huachuca will have a 'positive' groundwater budget balance and all reaches of habitat occupied by Huachuca water umbel “will eventually be subject to increasing baseflows.”
FWS stated in the report, “The Fort is no longer contributing to the groundwater deficit in the San Pedro River, having a positive water budget beginning in 2014.”
However, Gillespie said the mitigation water credits granted to Fort Huachuca “return no water to the aquifer nor the San Pedro River.”
The appeal states in 2013 Fort Huachuca “demanded that FWS give them immediate water mitigation credit for purchasing a property whose groundwater pumping had already be terminated nearly a decade earlier. Fort Huachuca demanded this immediate water mitigation credit in spite of FWS’s policy that conservation easements do not result in an increase in flows in adjoining streams unless an active water use is retired.”
FWS granted Fort Huachuca’s demand and in an email from now retired Commanding Lt. Gen. Robert P. Ashley Jr. to U.S. Army Cols. Daniel McFarland and Jeffery Jennings, obtained by Gillispie through a public records request, “Just wanted to say well done on the water deal. You guys have done an amazing job posturing the post acre feet credit that will carry us well into the next decade. Tremendous support for the team here at Huachuca.”
McFarland noted in his experience as garrison commander at Fort Huachuca from 2012 to 2014, he “leveraged creative solutions to achieve ‘net-zero’ in water usage and successfully rebranded the installation as a model for Department of Defense environmental stewardship significantly reducing the threat of closure for the next decade.”
Silver stated, “The Endangered Species Act and legal precedent requires that any mitigation measure used to remove jeopardy to an endangered species must be ‘reasonably specific, certain to occur, and capable of implementation.’ There is nothing ‘certain’ about the fabricated, paper water mitigation credits which return no water to the aquifer or the river.”
A previous suit by the CBD, Sierra Club and Maricopa Audubon ended up with U.S. District Court Senior Judge Raner C. Collins allowing the fort to use the water credits and required the FWS to proceed with a new biological study. The environmental groups said the District Court used the “wrong legal standard to decide whether any water credit was appropriate and, if so, when the water credits reasonably take effect and how much water credit to give."
“If Fort Huachuca can continue to falsely claim that it ‘is no longer contributing to the groundwater deficit in the San Pedro River beginning in 2014,’ then the San Pedro River will die,” stated Silver.
Tanja Linton, media relations officer for the fort, stated, “We are aware of the Center for Biological Diversity’s notice of appeal. We have no additional comment on this matter in litigation.”