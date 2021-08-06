HEREFORD— The rain has begun to take its toll on the areas surrounding the unfinished fence along the border, with deep trenches forming at the foot of the massive steel structure that could soon give way once the foundation underneath is washed away by water, Cochise County Sheriff's officials say.
Construction of the 30-foot-high steel fence that separates the United States and Mexico stopped along the Southwest border when President Joe Biden took office. Biden’s executive order, which he signed on Inauguration Day, dissolved Proclamation 9844, which former President Donald Trump issued on Feb. 15, 2019, “to deal with the border security and humanitarian crisis” at the border.
Politics aside, local law enforcement officials are decrying the unfinished work. Not only have tons of steel and concrete been left behind, marring the desert landscape between the Coronado National Memorial and the San Pedro River, but the rains have started seeping into and eroding the soil where roads and a bridge were supposed to be built.
Sgt. Tim Williams, who heads the Cochise County Sheriff's Ranch Patrol division, as well as the Southeastern Arizona Border Region Enforcement unit, is worried that water from a few more rains will seep into the ground, destroy the foundation under the unfinished fence and bring it crashing down.
"The road is going away," Williams said, pointing to a rutted roadway and the ground abutting the steel fence directly behind the memorial. "You can see that this is washing away. You can see we're not too far from that (point where) there isn't going to be a road here at all.
"When that starts you can see the exposure of the fence. "When that starts getting under the fence, we're going to have all kinds of problems."
When construction of the fence began on this stretch of the border in Cochise County, workers were supposed to build a road that would allow water to flow downhill, Williams explained.
At the southern end of the memorial there are switchbacks leading to the top near the unfinished fence. Williams fears the switchbacks will soon become impassable because the road below will have succumbed to water.
Just south of the switchbacks there is a steep hill where the fence was abruptly halted. Williams said a large vehicle, such as a pickup, could not be driven up that incline because the soil would probably cave in.
"I'm really concerned about driving a heavy vehicle up ahead because the road was not compacted, so it could give way and the fence (there) will fall over," Williams said. "You physically changed this by giving us a roadway to help us do more border security.
"But it wasn't finished and now we have this big old switchback road here that pretty soon will not even be passable. And it has completely changed the environment."
He drives to another section of border just east of the memorial near the San Pedro River where the remnants of an unfinished bridge about the length of a football field is now just a concrete eyesore entrenched in red, muddy water left over from the last rain.
Williams said the road where he was standing is private property owned by a rancher who leased that section of his land to the federal government so the bridge could be built. The land will eventually revert back to its owner, Williams said, and there will be no navigable area for law enforcement to patrol for undocumented migrants.
The section of border between the memorial, east to the San Pedro River, remains one of the busiest crossing corridors for undocumented migrants entering the U.S. illegally, Williams said. Cameras set up along the border that are monitored by the Sheriff's Office are capturing seven to eight undocumented migrants an hour attempting to slip into Cochise County, Williams said.
On the Mexican side just beyond the Coronado National Memorial, Williams pointed to a small structure on a hill beneath two trees.
"A cartel scout stays there and watches everything that's going on on this side," he says.
The current situation with erosion along the border will make enforcement even more challenging, Williams says.
"The only access point we're gonna have to this section of the border (where the bridge wasn't finished) is either hike from State Road 92 or go all the way to the park (Coronado National Memorial), hit the border and then come back here," Williams said.
Land erosion because of the unfinished fence and abandoned construction materials in the environment are not exclusive to Cochise County.
According to an article in May on the website BorderReport.com, the situation has become just as intolerable in California, where Border Patrol agents have reported many areas where there is erosion along the base of the wall and under service roads built to provide better access.
In late April the website reported that the Biden administration said it would begin work to address the risks of flooding and soil erosion from unfinished sections of the wall on the U.S. border with Mexico.
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, who along with other sheriffs had been speaking regularly with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, said he has broached these issues with the secretary — and others in Congress and in the Arizona Legislature — numerous times.
"There is no answer," he said Friday in a phone interview. "Nobody knows what's going on."
Dannels said he's concerned not only for his deputies when it comes to the unfinished fence and the resulting erosion issues, but also for the Border Patrol agents who must traverse the area daily for enforcement.
"What I worry about is that this will become a normal way (of doing things)" he said. "We're not getting any answers on the construction. I think we're in this for the long haul."