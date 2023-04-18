Reading from a prepared statement and crying in between words, one of the motorists who was struck at the Border Patrol checkpoint on State Route 90 by a man fleeing from troopers after investigators say he stole a truck from an 86-year-old individual told a judge that she can no longer drive without being terrified.
The woman, who was not identified Tuesday in Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson's courtroom because she is a victim of a crime, told the jurist that her love of taking road trips and of simply driving has evaporated ever since she was struck from behind the morning of March 8 by an errant driver and vehicle thief identified by investigators as 30-year-old Luciano Kristoff.
"I was the first vehicle that he hit that day," the woman said, her voice shaking. "I've never been involved in anything like that before and I'm still in shock."
The woman's statements were made Tuesday afternoon at a bail evidentiary hearing for Kristoff. The defendant was being held at the Cochise County Jail with no bond allowed, and Kristoff and his attorney were requesting that his conditions of release be modified.
The Tucson man is charged with multiple offenses stemming from the March 8 incident that started at an AutoZone store in Sierra Vista and ended at the Border Patrol checkpoint on SR 90 after a pursuit by an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper, investigators said.
Sierra Vista Police say Kristoff punched an 86-year-old man in the head as he walked toward his truck in the AutoZone parking lot. The defendant then took off in the victim's pickup at a high rate of speed out of the city. A trooper spotted Kristoff speeding down SR 90 and when he tried to stop him, Kristoff refused and continued racing down the highway, investigators said.
As he approached the checkpoint, Kristoff lost control of the stolen truck and slammed into two drivers waiting in the checkpoint line, investigators said.
The impact sent the pickup flying and it landed on its side in the median. It caused a chain reaction involving two additional vehicles. The other two motorists were injured, but not seriously, police said.
Kristoff had to be airlifted to Tucson where he was listed in critical condition for days after slipping into a coma at Banner-University Medical Center.
But on March 17, Kristoff regained consciousness and the next day he took off from the hospital “against medical advice,” Sierra Vista Police said.
DPS troopers had been stationed outside his door, but because hospital officials were unsure if Kristoff would recover, they asked law enforcement to leave the premises, DPS spokesman Bart Graves previously told the Herald/Review.
DPS and Sierra Vista Police obtained warrants for Kristoff’s arrest after his departure from the hospital.
He was arrested by Tucson Police on March 29 and was transferred to the Cochise County Jail. Kristoff is charged with strong arm robbery, aggravated assault, endangerment and felony flight from law enforcement.
The victim who spoke in court Tuesday said she was taken by ambulance to Canyon Vista Medical Center in Sierra Vista. She said when she learned Kristoff had bolted from the hospital, she was filled with fear. She asked Dickerson to set the highest bond available so that Kristoff could remain incarcerated.
"I'm afraid for my safety, the safety of the public and the safety of law enforcement," the woman said.
Dickerson said attorneys in the matter had reached a stipulation changing the conditions of release from no bond to $300,000 bond. Additionally, Kristoff must remain in Cochise County, wear an ankle monitor and undergo weekly drug tests.
His lawyer, Efthymios Katsarelis, said he did not think Kristoff or his family could pay the required bond.
"I can't imagine that Mr. Kristoff or his family can go anywhere near that amount," Katsarelis said.
