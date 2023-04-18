Luciano Kristoff

Luciano Kristoff

 CCSO photo

Reading from a prepared statement and crying in between words, one of the motorists who was struck at the Border Patrol checkpoint on State Route 90 by a man fleeing from troopers after investigators say he stole a truck from an 86-year-old individual told a judge that she can no longer drive without being terrified.

The woman, who was not identified Tuesday in Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy  Dickerson's courtroom because she is a victim of a crime, told the jurist that her love of taking road trips and of simply driving has evaporated ever since she was struck from behind the morning of March 8 by an errant driver and vehicle thief identified by investigators as 30-year-old Luciano Kristoff.

