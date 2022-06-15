A case that left many people in the community reeling because a 9-year-year-old boy was killed and a handful of other children were injured after an adult decided to drive drunk came closer to resolution this week when the defendant pleaded guilty to second degree murder and several counts of aggravated assault, prosecutors said.
Clifford Johnson, a former agent with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, could face more than 25 years in prison when he is sentenced in early August, said Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre.
Johnson pleaded guilty to second degree murder and several aggravated assault offenses on Monday in Cochise County Superior Judge Timothy Dickerson's courtroom.
A couple of weeks before that it was unknown whether Johnson would enter a plea or opt for a jury trial. At a settlement conference on May 29 in front of Cochise County Superior Judge Laura Cardinal, there were two plea offers on the table, but Johnson did not pick either.
Cardinal then said at another hearing scheduled for June 13, the defendant would either choose one of the plea offers or he would likely go to trial.
McIntyre said Wednesday Johnson took a plea. The murder charge carries an 18-year sentence, while the aggravated assault offenses each call for seven and a half years in prison.
McIntyre said the aggravated assault charges will run consecutively to the second degree murder offense. However, the assault offenses run concurrently to each other.
Johnson was initially charged with first-degree murder in a June 18, 2021, wreck on State Route 90 that left his stepson dead and injured several others, including Johnson’s two biological children. Also injured were the driver of the vehicle investigators said Johnson crashed into and that person’s 1-year-old son.
Investigators also charged Johnson with aggravated DUI wrong-way, aggravated DUI with juveniles under the age of 15, endangerment, child abuse and criminal damage. His blood alcohol content at the time of arrest was .199, more than twice the legal limit, records show.
At the time of the crash, Johnson was employed as an agent with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations.
The day of the wreck, Johnson, his wife, Mindy, and their combined family of six children had gone to celebrate a birthday at Dave & Buster’s in Tucson, investigators said.
An Arizona Department of Public Safety investigator testified in court that both Johnsons had consumed alcohol at the venue.
The investigator said Mindy Johnson had stopped drinking at one point because she knew she had to drive to Sierra Vista.
Johnson left before his wife, even though she had asked him to wait while she paid the bill. State troopers said that on his way to Sierra Vista Johnson slid into the wrong lane of SR 90 and slammed head on into motorist Michelle East. East’s toddler was in the back seat.
Mindy Johnson’s 9-year-old son, who was riding with the defendant, was killed. Her husband’s two biological children — a 4-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy — were hurt in the crash, investigators said. East's son also was injured.
Civil lawsuits filed by the biological father of the deceased 9-year-old boy followed against Johnson and Dave & Buster’s. Mindy Johnson has filed a civil complaint against the entertainment venue.
Johnson's sentencing is scheduled for early August.