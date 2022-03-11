A former judicial candidate charged with perjury is asking a Superior Court judge to allow her to travel to the Caribbean because she's been accepted to a medical school in Barbados, court records show.
The motion to modify release conditions for Sandra Russell so she can visit a medical school in Bridgetown, Barbados, is just another twist in a case that completely changed direction in a matter of minutes after the state prosecutor who was intent on charging Russell with one count of perjury called the wrong courtroom in early February and missed a hearing.
Assistant Arizona Attorney General Todd Lawson's mistake on Feb. 2 prompted Graham County Superior Court Judge Michael Peterson to send Russell's case back to the state grand jury, granting a motion that had been filed by Russell's attorney, Louis Fidel, asking for the remand.
The Feb. 2 hearing had started at 2 p.m. and was telephonic, not in person. The proceedings have been heard under Division VII of Cochise County Superior Court. Lawson called another courtroom instead of the one where Russell's hearing was being heard by Peterson. Peterson asked twice if Lawson was on the phone, and when he got no reply, he waived Lawson's appearance and summarily granted Fidel's motion to remand.
The case is being handled by an outside judge because Cochise County Superior Court jurists recused themselves in the case.
Fidel claimed in the motion Lawson had made several misrepresentations to the state grand jury in October when he presented the perjury case against Russell to the panel. As a result, Russell was indicted on one count of perjury.
Russell had run for Cochise County Superior Court judge in the 2020 election. The perjury charge stems from a complaint accusing Russell of lying on an unsworn statement required when she ran for the seat being vacated by former Cochise County Superior Court Judge James Conlogue.
Aside from the request to allow Russell to travel to Barbados, Fidel also filed another motion asking Peterson to dismiss the case against the 48-year-old Russell.
That request was already broached at a hearing on March 2 at which Peterson declined to make a decision on dismissing the case, as well as on a motion filed by Lawson requesting an explanation from the judge on why he remanded the case to the grand jury.
Peterson, who said he was traveling with his family for two weeks, said he would issue his decisions at a hearing scheduled for March 21.
In this most recent motion, though, Fidel said Lawson — because he works for the Arizona Attorney General's Office — could have taken steps to make sure the state grand jury's term was extended so it could finish with Russell's case.
Lawson said he did re-present Russell's case on Feb. 14 to the same state grand jury — the 89th state grand jury — that originally indicted her in October 2021. However, the panel did not re-indict Russell. Rather, the grand jurors "began consideration of accusations" against Russell, court records show.
Because that state grand jury was near the end of its term — state grand juries serve for six months — they disbanded without re-indicting Russell, Fidel said.
At the March 2 hearing, Lawson said the 90th state grand jury was in the process of being chosen. At the time of that proceeding, the new jury had not yet been impanelled.
According to an Arizona statute on state grand juries, "The regular term of the state grand jury shall be six months. The term may be shortened by the assignment judge at the request of the attorney general. The term may be extended by the assignment judge for a specified time period upon a verified, written petition by the attorney general stating that an extension is needed to conclude a grand jury inquiry begun prior to the expiration of its term."
In his motion, Fidel states the prosecutor did not ask to extend the term of the 89th state grand jury.
State law says that if a case is remanded to a grand jury, the prosecutor must either file a complaint or re-present the case to the grand jury for its consideration within 15 days of the judge's order to remand. If not, the judge can dismiss the case.
Russell's case was re-presented before the 15-day deadline.
Her trial on the perjury charge, meanwhile, is set to begin on April 5, a date Peterson said he would not change.
On the medical school front, Fidel said in his motion that "Mrs. Russell has applied to medical school and has been accepted to multiple programs that are based in the Caribbean, and she wishes to visit the campuses in order to make a decision regarding enrollment."
According to the motion, Russell wants to visit the Ross University School of Medicine in Bridgetown.