A former U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent accused of killing his stepson in a drunken-driving crash has been offered two plea agreements by prosecutors in an effort to avoid trial.
But no agreement was reached Thursday after a four-and-a-half-hour settlement conference in front of Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal.
Instead, Cardinal announced in open court that Clifford Johnson would be presented with both plea offers and that he would decide at a hearing on June 13 whether to accept one of the agreements and change his plea of not guilty or go to trial following a Donald hearing. A Donald hearing is a discussion between the judge and the attorneys informing the defendant about what could occur if he or she goes to trial rather than accept a plea offer.
The June 13 hearing will be held in front of Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson, who has been handling the case since its origin.
Johnson is charged with first-degree murder in a June 18, 2021, wreck on State Route 90 that left his stepson dead and injured several others, including Johnson's two biological children. Also injured were the driver of the vehicle investigators said Johnson crashed into and that person’s 1-year-old son.
Investigators also charged Johnson with aggravated DUI wrong-way, aggravated DUI with juveniles under the age of 15, endangerment, child abuse and criminal damage. His blood alcohol content at the time of arrest was .199, more than twice the legal limit, records show.
At the time of the crash, Johnson was employed as an agent with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations.
The day of the crash, Johnson, his wife, Mindy, and their combined family of six children had gone to celebrate a birthday at Dave & Buster's in Tucson, investigators said.
An Arizona Department of Public Safety investigator testified in court that both Johnsons had consumed alcohol at the venue. The investigator said Mindy Johnson had stopped drinking at one point because she knew she had to drive to Sierra Vista.
Johnson left before his wife, even though she had asked him to wait while she paid the bill. State troopers said that on his way to Sierra Vista Johnson slid into the wrong lane of SR 90 and slammed head on into motorist Michelle East. East's toddler was in the back seat.
Mindy Johnson’s 9-year-old son, who was riding with the defendant, was killed. Her husband’s two biological children — a 4-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy — were hurt in the crash, investigators said.
Civil lawsuits filed by the biological father of the deceased 9-year-old boy followed against Johnson and Dave & Buster's. Mindy Johnson has filed a civil complaint against the entertainment venue.
Aside from Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre, who is prosecuting the case, and Cochise County Legal Advocate Xochitl Orozco, who is defending Johnson, there were two private attorneys in the courtroom representing other victims in the matter.
Cardinal mentioned Thursday that the case is a difficult one with "tremendous loss on both sides."