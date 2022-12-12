A man who was looking at spending more than three decades in prison and whose case was ordered for retrial by a higher court entered a change of plea last week and is facing a dramatically shorter stay in state lockup, attorneys said.
Justin Copeland, a former Army staff sergeant at Fort Huachuca, had been convicted of 50 counts of child molestation in 2019, the offenses stemming from 2017, prosecutors had said.
Copeland had been sent to prison to serve two 17-year sentences that were consecutive, said Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre, who was handling the retrial.
But Friday in a settlement conference, Copeland pleaded guilty to one count of attempted molestation of a child and now faces five years in prison. The plea offer also includes shaving off the period Copeland has already spent locked up. Additionally, he only has to serve 85% of the new sentence, Senior Commissioner James Conlogue said.
Conlogue is a retired Cochise County Superior Court Judge who is now a senior commissioner appointed by Cochise County Superior Judge Timothy Dickerson. Dickerson, who is also the county's presiding judge, said senior commissioners are retired judges who served on the bench at least 10 years and are being used by the court for settlement conferences. The senior commissioners' assistance — two others have been appointed by Dickerson — help move criminal cases along faster.
This spring, the Arizona Court of Appeals Division Two remanded Copeland's case to Superior Court for a retrial, citing a few issues the justices said marred the original proceeding.
The appellate court ruled that Copeland’s conviction be reversed and that a new trial take place because the judges found that “inadmissible hearsay evidence” had been presented at trial.
In an opinion filed this April, Arizona Court of Appeals Justice Philip Espinosa wrote “ ... because we cannot say the verdicts were not influenced by inadmissible hearsay evidence, we vacate the convictions and resulting sentences and remand to the trial court for a new trial or further proceedings consistent with this opinion.”
The hearsay evidence Espinosa referred to is a protective order that had been deemed inadmissible for the first trial, but that former prosecutor Sara Ransom mentioned anyway, although she claims it was in general terms. Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal — who had granted a motion from the original defense attorney to not allow the protective order statements — did not stop Ransom, but then during a sidebar, the judge admonished Ransom for mentioning the protective order. The jury, though, had already heard the evidence.
Even worse, according to defense attorney Xochitl Orozco, who also did not work on the original trial, Ransom misled the judge and the jury by editing a body cam video of Copeland being interviewed by a police officer after the accusations of molestation were lodged against him. During the conversation with the policeman, Copeland vehemently denies three times that he molested the child, a motion prepared by Orozco’s shows.
Copeland’s retrial on 50 counts of child molestation was set to begin on Dec. 6. But at a recent hearing, the trial date was vacated after Orozco, who is also the county's legal advocate, requested a settlement conference.
Earlier this fall, Orozco had filed a motion for a special action with the Court of Appeals asking the tribunal to dismiss the case against Copeland with prejudice because of prosecutorial misconduct during the first trial. Orozco also said Cardinal had abused her discretion when she recently denied a motion to dismiss the matter. Cardinal handled the original trial and has been hearing the case since 2019, the same year she started on the bench.
The appellate court denied the motion and also refused jurisdiction.
Orozco requested the settlement conference take place the first week of December and that it be overseen by Conlogue.
Had the settlement conference failed, then the retrial would have been assigned to a different judge because Cardinal is retiring at the end of December.
Copeland's new sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 20.
At the end of Friday's settlement proceeding, Conlogue addressed Copeland: "I hope that healing can begin. It may have already."
