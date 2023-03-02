FORT HUACHUCA — Three people were killed and eight were injured on Fort Huachuca Wednesday in a mock exercise meant to test the preparedness of the post's Garrison Command in the face of an emergency.

Garrison Commander Col. Johnny Ives said that a "disgruntled man" had crashed his vehicle through the installation's gates and then slammed his car into the water tower on post. The suspect then embarked on a shooting rampage that left three dead and eight others with injuries.

