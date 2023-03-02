FORT HUACHUCA — Three people were killed and eight were injured on Fort Huachuca Wednesday in a mock exercise meant to test the preparedness of the post's Garrison Command in the face of an emergency.
Garrison Commander Col. Johnny Ives said that a "disgruntled man" had crashed his vehicle through the installation's gates and then slammed his car into the water tower on post. The suspect then embarked on a shooting rampage that left three dead and eight others with injuries.
The effort, called the Force Protection Full-Scale Exercise — it occurs every three years — involved hundreds of participants including soldiers, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, the Sierra Vista Police and Fire departments, Canyon Vista Medical Center personnel, Border Patrol and officials from Cochise and Santa Cruz counties. It took about eight months to plan and coordinate.
And while all the hijinks were unraveling, Fort Huachuca's Garrison Command was being evaluated by emergency preparedness officials with the Army's Installation Management Command, known as IMCOM.
"What we're looking at is to make sure that we understood what security efforts we put into place, how do we react to any situation and then how do we recover from that situation," Ives said Wednesday. "These are really the three big areas — react, deal with and then recover from the situation.
"This was also a test of our (community) partnerships, "Ives added. "Santa Cruz County was also there, as well as the Border Patrol Air Interdiction Team."
Ives described the scenario: A troubled man with knowledge of explosives crashed his car through one of the gates on post. The individual then drove his vehicle into the water tower by the commissary and some housing units. He bolted from his burning car and ran toward Barnes Gym. As he passed the gym, he dropped off a duffle bag with explosives. He then sprinted toward the USO, shooting off his weapon as he did so. He entered the USO and opened fire, Ives said.
All at once, first responders had to deal with dead and injured people, a burning water tower, explosives and a panicked populace.
Scott M. DeLay, chief of IMCOM Fire and Emergency Services at Fort Sam in Houston, said 20 evaluators were on hand to grade the installation's performance. DeLay said the post would be informed of the evaluation in about 60 days.
This was Ives's first time doing such an exercise at Fort Huachuca.
"I think everyone did exceptionally well," he said. "I'm especially proud of our relationship with Cochise County, the Sheriffs Office, Sierra Vista Police and Fire departments. The community has to come together in a crisis and I feel the community came together the way we needed them to.
"Now we know that our capability will be here for the city as well, when the city needs us," Ives added. "We are a team and nobody stands alone. Internally we always will find something we can do better, but I am supremely confident that we can keep the community safe and that we know how to move forward in a crisis."
Such exercises are carried out at all Army installations worldwide, DeLay said. They fall under IMCOM and its commander, Lt. Gen. Omar J. Jones.
Ives said he would be briefing Jones on Friday regarding Fort Huachuca's performance on the exercise.
Fort Huachuca spokeswoman Tanja Linton said the effort uses "selected standards from the Homeland Security Exercise and Evaluation Program as a metric to measure the installation’s readiness and response capabilities."
