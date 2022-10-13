For heart-pounding Halloween scares, be sure to check out the ghastly gallery of rogue characters lurking in Huachuca City’s haunted house.

Located at 830 Arizona St., the haunted domain is filled with specters, spirits and ghoulish creatures waiting to serve up frights at every turn.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?