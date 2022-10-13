For heart-pounding Halloween scares, be sure to check out the ghastly gallery of rogue characters lurking in Huachuca City’s haunted house.
Located at 830 Arizona St., the haunted domain is filled with specters, spirits and ghoulish creatures waiting to serve up frights at every turn.
The annual haunt, a project of the Fraternal Order of Police, is open every weekend starting this Saturday and Sunday and extends through Halloween.
“We’ll be open from 6 to 10 p.m. on October 15th and 16th, the 22nd and 23rd and then the 29th, 30th and 31st,” said Marcus Anderson, an FOP member of Huachuca Lodge No. 28 of Sierra Vista who is leading the haunted house committee.
About 40 volunteers have invested hours of work building an unforgettable Halloween experience by designing props, constructing walls for mazes and creating apparitions and scary scenes throughout the building, both inside and out.
“It’s a lot of work, but we really have a good time doing this,” said Paul Glaus, one of the volunteers. “The haunted house is a big attraction every year. It’s great entertainment and it supports a good cause.”
The FOP volunteers working on the project include members of the Sierra Vista Police Department, Department of Public Safety, Cochise County Sheriff's Office and Border Patrol. Family members also helped with the project. They have been meeting at the site every Saturday since August.
Brave mortals who dare to venture into the dark abyss will be immersed in a winding maze of ghastly scenes and creepy characters.
“We’ve been building really scary mazes throughout the building with different themes,” Glaus said.
While the FOP haunted house has been around since 1996, its location has moved to different sites through the years, wherever organizers could find an available building.
“It started out at The Mall at Sierra Vista when it was a project of the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office under (Sheriff) Mark Dannels,” Anderson said. “Then it moved to the old jail on Foothills Drive, next was Cochise Automotive where Lawley is right now, the old Peacock Restaurant, the old R&M Theater, back to Lawley’s place and now we’re in Huachuca City. So, we’ve bounced around.”
Anderson has been involved with the project since 2011 when it was under the CCSO.
When asked about the new location, Jim Outenreath, another volunteer, said he’s optimistic and hopeful the Huachuca City location will draw the same crowd size that was experienced in Sierra Vista.
“It’s really visible from Highway 90, people are seeing the signage and asking questions, so there’s a lot of interest,” he said. “We hope to have a return crowd from past years.”
As someone who has been involved with the project for about 18 years, Outenreath said he’s looking forward to how the crowd reacts to this year’s haunted house.
“Opening night is this Saturday, and we’ve really put a lot of work into this project,” he said. “I’m one of two scary stilt walkers. We strive to scare the pants off everyone coming through, but for those who are too scared, we have a code that we use so they can exit with no more scary encounters.
“We urge everyone to come and experience a hauntingly Halloween thriller.”
