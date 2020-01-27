BISBEE – The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Consumer Affairs and Outreach Division will conduct a rural tour to share information with community leaders about telecommunications issues and resources.
The team will meet with the Cochise County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday at 10 a.m. during a public work session. Members of the public are invited to hear the presentation and will be able to meet the FCC representatives after the meeting.
Issues being addressed by the FCC will include robocalls, scam calls, telephone bills, protecting mobile devices from theft, and how to file complaints and comments.
The presentation will be held in the Board of Supervisors Executive Conference Room, 1415 Melody Lane, Building G, Bisbee. A second public meeting will be held with Willcox City Council at 2 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 320 W. Rex Allen Drive, Willcox.
For more information about the FCC Arizona and New Mexico Rural Tour visit https://www.fcc.gov/news-events/events/2020/01/arizona-and-new-mexico-rural-tour
Submitted by county public information officer Amanda Baillie